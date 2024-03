Brand Engagement Network Surges 20% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Shares of Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BNAI) are rallying about 20 percent in pre-market on Monday at $12.62.

The artificial intelligence startup went public on March 15, by merging with blank check company DHC Acquisition Corp. (DHCA).

The stock had gained more than 40 percent on the opening day on Friday to close at $10.56, from the opening price of $5.85.