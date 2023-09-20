Braze Announces Keynote Speakers Guy Raz, Leslie Odom Jr. and Omar Johnson for Forge 2023 Conference

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, has announced two keynote speakers for its ninth annual customer conference, Forge – Guy Raz, award-winning reporter, podcast host and the creator behind NPR’s ‘How I Built This,’ as well as Leslie Odom Jr., renowned actor, singer, and author. At Forge, Guy will take the stage to lead an interview with two innovative brands about what they are doing to stand apart in today's world from a marketing and customer engagement perspective. Leslie will host an inspiring conversation about his artistic and creative process, providing lessons from life and Hamilton that are relevant to all creatives and marketers. He will also share a musical performance featuring songs from Mr, his 2019 album. Guy and Leslie join the agenda along with opening keynote speaker Omar Johnson, former CMO for Beats by Dre and the Founder of ØPUS United, and Cleo Wade, New York Times bestselling author.

Over a dozen marketing experts from Braze customers around the globe are also confirmed to speak at the conference, including:

Aland Failde, SVP, Marketing for Second Dinner

Allegra Krishnan, Chief Loyalty & Engagement Officer for McDonald’s

Ashley Travis, Sr. Director, Digital CX for KFC Global (YUM! Brands)

(YUM! Brands) Brigitte Barron, Director, Global CRM for e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc.

Brooke Erickson, Sr. Email Marketing Manager for Peacock

Geoffrey Bernard, Vice-President, Marketing, Data and Consumer Insight for La Presse

Howard Lee, Senior Manager, Campaigns Marketing for The Walt Disney Company

Jackie Hill, Head of Lifecycle Engagement for Canva

Jason Vu, Sr. Manager, Marketing Analytics Engineering for Activision Blizzard

Jeremy Brandt-Vorel, Digital Marketing Manager for National Geographic

Logan Dunn, Head of E-commerce for Wyze

Matthew Donovan, Vice President, Marketing Technology & Operations for FanDuel

Meenakshi Nagarajan, SVP, Chief Digital Officer for Panera Bread

Nisha Mehta, Senior Manager, Lifecycle Marketing for VSCO

Forge is the annual Braze flagship customer conference, which brings together leading marketing, growth, and engagement teams to learn about best practices for delivering brilliant customer experiences. The event is taking place on October 16-17 at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, and helps marketing leaders and practitioners expand their skill sets, learn new strategies to push creative boundaries, and provide them with innovative strategies that drive business outcomes.

"This year at Forge, we're exploring the various ways that marketing, technology, and creativity can come together to create exceptional, sophisticated experiences for consumers,” said Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Braze. "We’re excited to welcome creative force Guy Raz as our closing keynote speaker. Guy will bring brilliant storytelling to life at Forge with his innate ability to dig deep with industry visionaries to uncover lessons learned and surface tangible advice for entrepreneurs at any stage in their growth journey. Forge attendees will leave the event feeling inspired to push the boundaries of what’s possible in marketing when you pair technology with creativity.”

Braze will also be announcing the winners of the 2023 Torchie Awards at Forge, which celebrate brands and marketers within our community who are building the future of customer engagement and best exemplify how marketing, technology, and creativity can forge together to create long-term loyalty and retention. Past Torchie Award winners include Burger King, KFC, Klarna, Meetup and others.

For those who can't attend in person, Braze will livestream the morning keynotes on October 17 as part of Forge Digital, a 2-hour virtual experience. Forge Digital attendees will be able to engage with Braze experts, see curated content from the in-person event, and enjoy exclusive content from Braze customers. Forge Digital will be broadcast three times for the global audience and be available later on-demand as part of a Forge NYC and Forge Digital On-Demand hub. Register here for either the two-day or digital conference for the NYC event and register here for the digital event.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated product performance and the potential benefits to customers from attendance of Forge. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2023, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920585810/en/