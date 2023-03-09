Braze Recognized as a Leader in Cross Channel Marketing Hubs Report by Independent Research Firm

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in its report titled "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023.”

"Now more than ever, customer engagement is a universal business imperative and brands must create meaningful cross-channel experiences that drive customer loyalty and retention,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "We believe this recognition from Forrester reinforces our consistency in delivering sophisticated tools and strategies that help brands deliver those experiences and can accelerate their long-term results.”

The report evaluated 15 cross-channel campaign management solutions across 26 criteria and Braze received the highest possible scores in eight criteria, including personalization, mobile, innovation roadmap, performance, supporting products and services.

In the report, Forrester recognized that Braze "lives up to its ‘Start Anywhere, Go Everywhere’ product vision via innovative products and expert services to help its clients build human connections with their customers, regardless of size or technical competence. Its superior innovation roadmap reflects these concepts by balancing investments across ease of use, platform depth, and workflow flexibility.”

Additionally, the Forrester report stated that "Braze suits organizations looking for a flexible and marketer-friendly CCMH solution to refresh their digital experience strategy.” Specifically, one reference mentioned that, "Braze has been an excellent strategic partner by proactively helping us brainstorm ways to use its solution with innovation and ease."

About Braze

