Braze to Acquire North Star, Exclusive Australian Reseller

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire North Star, its exclusive reseller in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of FY24.

North Star has been a Braze reseller since 2016, providing sales, onboarding, and customer success operations in the ANZ market for customers such as Canva and KFC Australia. The transaction will provide Braze with a direct market presence in the region, along with local market expertise from the North Star team.

"We are thrilled to officially be joining the Braze team, and look forward to continuing to help ANZ brands realize the promise of customer engagement with the Braze platform,” said Lewis Barnes, a co-founder of North Star who will serve as the Senior Director of Customer Success for ANZ at Braze.

"We believe our teams will be able to drive revenue even more effectively with direct access to everything that a company of Braze’s scale and maturity offers, including best-in-class systems, robust enablement and training programs, and a mature marketing organization,” said Christopher Fennell, a co-founder of North Star who will serve as the Area Vice President for ANZ at Braze.

"North Star has had immense success building the modern customer engagement community in Australia and New Zealand with Braze, and we’re excited to combine our go-to-market operations to drive greater efficiency and enhance our market presence as a single entity,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze.

About North Star

Australia and New Zealand’s most innovative brands have chosen to work with North Star to drive the most cutting-edge customer experiences through customer engagement platform, Braze. North Star has been the exclusive distributor of Braze in Australia & New Zealand since 2016, working with over 130+ fast-growing and iconic brands, by providing them with access to the world’s best customer engagement platform as well as local expertise. North Star has over 60 strategists, engineers and marketers who are experts in not only the Braze technology, but martech, data and growth marketing, allowing local brands to get the most value out of their Braze investment. North Star has been responsible for building a community of 1000+ new-era marketers who combine data and creativity to drive new and innovative experiences for brands and their customers.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US and UK Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from and the anticipated closing of Braze’s acquisition of North Star. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results is included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2022, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005721/en/