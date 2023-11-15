Braze to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended October 31, 2023, after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

What: Braze Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, December 6th at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

