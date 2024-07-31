Brazil Firms in Race to Keep Up with Growing Cyberthreats

Many Brazilian enterprises are still struggling to quickly and effectively adopt the tools and solutions needed to counteract growing cyberthreats in all economic sectors, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Brazil says Brazilian enterprises must reinforce their protection and resilience efforts against a backdrop of increasing cyberattacks. These companies must take the initiative to build a secure environment, not only by adopting technologies and best practices but also by developing a security mindset throughout the organization, but especially at the C-level, the ISG report says.

"Many Brazilian companies are finding it challenging to muster a sufficiently specialized team that can effectively counter security threats,” said Doug Saylors, partner, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. "As a result, the role of solution and service providers takes on even greater relevance and responsibility.”

One of the top threats facing Brazilian enterprises and individuals alike is "phishing,” the ISG report says. Phishing is an online fraud technique criminals use in electronic communication to trick individuals into revealing personal information, such as passwords and credit card details, by pretending to be a trustworthy entity. According to the report, there has been a significant increase in phishing attempts in Brazil, involving both corporate and personal emails. These attempts have grown steadily in sophistication, with increasingly well-worded messages aimed at gaining advantages, such as paying fake bills and providing personal data that enables criminals to carry out subsequent attacks, ISG says.

Recognizing and avoiding these attacks are crucial to protecting online security, the ISG report says. To counteract this threat, enterprises must take a multifaceted approach, adopting strategies and practices to protect themselves from both phishing attempts and from the use of data that has already been exposed, the report says. Solutions to such attacks include access controls, multi factor authentication (MFA), advanced e-mail filters and regular training, as well as careful segregation of work and personal use on mobile devices, ISG says.

"Too many companies in Brazil are still taking a reactive approach when prioritizing investments in cybersecurity,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "By delaying the adoption of new cybersecurity solutions and services, Brazilian enterprises are attracting an increasingly well-instrumented global hacker community.”

The report also examines how extended detection and response (XDR) is becoming the evolutionary platform of a cybersecurity command center.

For more insights on the top cybersecurity challenges faced by Brazilian enterprises, along with ISG’s recommendations for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 96 providers across nine quadrants: Identity and Access Management, Extended Detection and Response (Global), Security Service Edge (Global), Extended Detection and Response, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services – SOC (Large Accounts), Managed Security Services – SOC (Midmarket) and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing.

The report names IBM as a Leader in six quadrants, while ISH Tecnologia is named as a Leader in five quadrants. Accenture and Logicalis are named as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Broadcom and Microsoft are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Agility Networks, Capgemini, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, NTT DATA Inc, Palo Alto Networks and Trend Micro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Cato Networks, Cipher, Cisco, Edge UOL, EY, Forcepoint, Fortinet, GC Security, IT.eam, Kaspersky, Netskope, Okta, PwC, RSA, SEK, senhasegura, SentinelOne, Stefanini, Unisys, Versa Networks, YSSY and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Asper, Capgemini, KPMG, Kyndryl, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Skyhigh Security, Stefanini, TIVIT and Trellix are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Zensar Technologies is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Cybersecurity – Solutions and Services partners. Zensar Technologies earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Agility, Asper, IBM, ISH Tecnologia, Kaspersky, Scunna and Vortex.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of insights to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240731405211/en/