Brazilian Firms Invest in Contact Center Innovations

Enterprises in Brazil are adopting new contact center technologies and services, many enabled by AI, recognizing that customer experience is critical to their competitiveness, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Brazil finds that intensive use of technology has significantly changed contact centers in recent years, both in Brazil and elsewhere. At the same time, enterprises are under pressure to meet rising consumer expectations for connecting with brands. This requires huge investments in systems to give customers quick, personalized brand experiences through whatever digital channel they choose.

"Customer satisfaction has never been more important to companies in Brazil, and delivering it has never been more complex,” said Wayne Butterfield, partner, ISG Digital Solutions. "Contact center providers continue to build out new capabilities to help clients keep up.”

Facing the high costs of maintaining internal teams, modernizing processes and implementing new technologies, many Brazilian enterprises outsource contact center functions to optimize costs, ISG says. They engage with CX companies for access to best practices in the sector, aiming to improve the quality of their customers’ experiences.

Advances brought about through AI, ML and automation will intensify the ongoing transformation of contact centers, the report says. They may enable companies to interact more efficiently with customers, respond to demands more quickly and consistently and improve the overall user experience.

The adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) is more mature in contact centers than in other sectors, with pilots in advanced stages and some use cases already in production, ISG says. Many involve the development of chatbots and virtual assistants that can solve a wider range of problems and give more precise and context-appropriate responses. GenAI is also improving sentiment analysis to help chatbots adapt their responses to customers’ feelings and intent.

"GenAI still has vast potential that has yet to be tapped,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers and enterprises will continue to invest in it to improve productivity and customer experience.”

Automation is also a priority for enterprises in Brazil, which seek to improve customer support while reducing operating costs, the report says. It can free contact center agents from repetitive and manual tasks, giving them more time to focus on actions that contribute more to customer satisfaction. Many Brazilian consumers still value detailed, personalized help from an agent over the phone, especially to resolve complex problems.

New technologies, including AI, are also transforming billing contact centers in Brazil, ISG says. Among other uses, AI-enabled analytics have been used to prioritize contacts based on the likelihood of their answering and to anticipate the behavior of debtors.

The report also examines other contact center trends affecting Brazilian enterprises, including less aggressive approaches to collections and providers’ growing investments in partner ecosystems.

For more insights into the contact center challenges of Brazilian companies, including a shortage of professionals qualified to capture the potential of new technologies, plus ISG’s advice for addressing these issues, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across four quadrants: Digital Operations, Intelligent Agent Experience, Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) and Debt Collection Services.

The report names AeC and Atento as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names AlmavivA, Concentrix, Foundever, Konecta, NEO and Teleperformance as Leaders in three quadrants each. AlgarTech is named as a leader in two quadrants, and Paschoalotto, Pluris Mídia and Sercom are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Algar Tech, Kainos BPOTECH, Stefanini, TTEC and Winover are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from AEC.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among contact center providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, which is part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009429322/en/