|
01.10.2024 16:34:24
BrightSphere Rebrands As Acadian Asset Management, Names Kelly Young CEO To Replace Suren Rana
(RTTNews) - BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), Tuesday announced a decision to rebrand the company from a multi-boutique legacy structure to an asset manager, following the divestiture of six of its seven affiliates.
As part of the transition, the company has appointed Kelly Young as CEO of its remaining affiliate Acadian Asset Management Inc. to replace President and Chief Executive Officer Suren Rana. Both the changes will be effective from January 1, 2025.
Also, the Boston-based company's trading symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to AAMI from BSIG, effective on or about January 2, 2025.
Notably, the divestiture has helped to return $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders via share buybacks and strengthened the company's balance sheet by reducing debt, according to John Paulson, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Currently, BrightSphere's stock is trading at $24.46, down 3.70 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BrightSphere Investment Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Ausblick: BrightSphere Investment Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: BrightSphere Investment Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: BrightSphere Investment Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: BrightSphere Investment Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BrightSphere Investment Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BrightSphere Investment Group Inc Registered Shs
|23,20
|-2,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen klar in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schließt weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwach. In den USA übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.