|
13.06.2024 22:29:48
British Columbia names Mine Rescue and First Aid competition winners
Fifteen mine rescue and first aid teams from across the province battled it out at the historic Britannia Mine Museum last weekend, competing in the 66th annual BC Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition.The competition, which started in 1958, is organized by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and the Mining Association of British Columbia.Every year, mine rescue competitions evaluate mine rescuers on essential emergency response skills, from firefighting to first aid, through both live-action scenarios and a written test. This year’s simulated challenges included responding to a fire in a mine, in-water rescue from Howe Sound, safe recovery of people from an automotive crash and scaling 15 feet to rescue an injured person.The 2024 competition saw mine rescue teams from as far as Dease Lake compete Overall category winners are:Underground Mine Rescue: Newmont Corporation, Red Chris mine;Surface Mine Rescue: Hudbay Minerals Inc., Copper Mountain mine;Three-person First Aid Team: Hudbay Minerals Inc., Copper Mountain mine.“I am blown away by the skill level and aptitude of the mine rescue teams in BC. Every major mine is required to have a mine rescue team responsible for emergency response. Safety is the top priority for BC’s mining operations and this past weekend demonstrated this,” Hermanus Henning, Chief Inspector of Mines, BC Government said in a news release. “The teams demonstrated not only their exceptional mine rescue and first aid skills, but also their dedication and passion for what they do. Well done to everyone who took part in this year’s competition,” added Michael Goehring, CEO of the Mining Association of BC.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Winners Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Winners Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Winners Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen sind Verluste zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.