Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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04.06.2026 22:55:00
Broadcom Could Be The Biggest AI Winner Nobody Is Talking About
Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock dropped 15% on June 4 after the chip and software giant reported its latest earnings. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on May 3, its revenue rose 48% year over year to $22.19 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $70 million. Its adjusted EPS grew 54% to $2.44 and cleared the consensus forecast by four cents.For the third quarter, Broadcom expects revenue to rise 83% year over year to $29.4 billion, exceeding Wall Street's expectations for 79% growth. However, its outlook for $16 billion in AI chip revenue for the third quarter missed the consensus estimate of $17.2 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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