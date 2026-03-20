Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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20.03.2026 02:36:00
Broadcom Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Broadcom's recent business momentum has been impressive. But the artificial intelligence (AI) business underneath the surface is exploding so fast that its growth rate is about to accelerate massively. This setup makes it an interesting time to look at the stock. Are shares cheaper than they look, given the momentum around the corner? And is the company's accelerating momentum sustainable?Of course, just because a business is great doesn't automatically make the stock great. So we need to look at both the business and the stock's valuation. With shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) commanding a price-to-earnings ratio of 62 as of this writing, investors are right to wonder if all this good news is already baked into the price.So, does the company's exceptional momentum make the stock a buy? Or should investors stay on the sidelines?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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