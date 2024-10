Broadcom Stock Split Update: Up 3% Since June, History Says the AI Stock Will Do This Next

Since 1980, companies saw average share price appreciation of 25.4% during the year following a stock split announcement, according to Bank of America. We can apply that statistic to Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) to make an education guess about its future performance.Specifically, Broadcom announced a 10-for-1 stock split after the market closed on June 12. Its share price has increased 3% since the market opened the following day, leaving implied upside of roughly 22% through June 2025.Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns. Whether Broadcom shares trade higher or lower in the coming months depends on the company's financial results and how investors value the stock. So, let's take a closer look at what Broadcom does and what Wall Street expects from the company. Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool