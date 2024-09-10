|
10.09.2024 13:14:54
Brookfield To Invest In Infinium To Advance EFuels Production - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Infinium and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM.TO) announced a strategic funding partnership to accelerate the growth of Infinium's eFuels platform. Brookfield has committed to invest more than $200 million in Infinium and Infinium's Project Roadrunner that is under development in West Texas and up to an additional $850 million for deployment of other Infinium eFuels projects globally. Brookfield will also serve as lead in Infinium's Series C Preferred Stock offering.
Infinium eSAF is the newest generation of sustainable aviation fuel and is produced through a process that combines water, waste CO2 and renewable energy to produce ultra-low carbon fuels including eSAF, eDiesel and eNaphtha. Infinium eFuels — which includes eSAF, can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 90% or more compared to conventional fuels.
