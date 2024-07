Budget 2024: What does it have for the education and skilling sector? Check major highlights here

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 today, July 23. During the presentation, she unveiled that the government has allocated Rs 1.48 lakh crore to education, employment, and skilling. The education budget focused on several topics, ranging from boosting the skill development sector to internship opportunities and the Anusandhan National Research Fund. Check the major highlights for the education sector in the 2024-25 Union Budget. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India