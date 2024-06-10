|
10.06.2024 17:35:36
Buenaventura resumes ore treatment at El Brocal plant
Buenaventura (NYSE: BVN) announced on Monday that its El Brocal processing plant has resumed operations following a three-week suspension, during which it has accumulated approximately 220,000 tonnes of copper ore.On May 22, the Peruvian mining group halted ore treatment operations at El Brocal after a group of Huaraucaca community members residing near the facility entered the property without company authorization.The El Brocal facilities are used to treat ores from the company’s Marcapunta underground and Tajo Norte open pit mines located in the district of Colquijirca, Pasco province. It has a total capacity of 20,000 tonnes per day.In 2024, El Brocal is forecast to produce 17,000-20,000 oz. of gold, 1.4-1.7 million oz. of silver, 13,000-15,000 tonnes of lead, 3,100-3,500 tonnes of zinc and 55,000-60,000 tonnes of zinc.Following discussions between Huaraucaca community leaders and Buenaventura representatives, an agreement has now been reached to end the blockade and lift the suspension. Ore processing is expected to ramp up to a rate of 15,000 tonnes per day to recover the lost production.The formal dialogue was also facilitated by officials from Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), which have reviewed and addressed overall compliance with commitments between both parties, Buenaventura said.Despite the suspension, the company said it still expects to achieve its budgeted production in the third quarter and its full year production guidance. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ore Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ore Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEuropawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid belasten: ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag uneins. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.