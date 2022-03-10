|
10.03.2022 13:10:03
Build-A-Bear Workshop Guides Q1 Revenue, EBITDA - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) provided its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to exceed that of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. It also expects pretax income and EBITDA to exceed the record profitability of first quarter of fiscal 2021.
The Company noted that it expects to provide guidance for the fiscal year at a future date as it monitors the evolving external environment, assesses ongoing inflationary pressure and the potential impact of stimulus on consumer spending in the prior year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.22
|Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Plunged as Much as 23.5% in Early Trading Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.03.22
|Ausblick: Build-A-Bear Workshop stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.12.21
|Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Rocketed 20% Higher at the Open Today (MotleyFool)
|
30.11.21
|Ausblick: Build-A-Bear Workshop vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.08.21
|Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Just Popped (MotleyFool)
|
24.08.21
|Ausblick: Build-A-Bear Workshop präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)