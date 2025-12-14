Keep Aktie
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock: Keep an Eye on Tariff Impact in 2026
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) stock has delivered a total return of nearly 15% this year, factoring in quarterly dividends. It's been a bit of a roller coaster, with shares touching an all-time high of $75.85 in mid-September before pulling back sharply in October and November. As of Dec. 10, shares were trading just under $53. Build-A-Bear has been a great investment over the past five years, rewarding patient shareholders with a 1,300% total return. A smart business strategy focusing on expansion and diversification has powered the retailer to four consecutive years of record revenue and profits. While that trend continued through the first nine months of Build-A-Bear's fiscal 2025, there's something investors will want to keep an eye on as the calendar flips to 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
