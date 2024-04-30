30.04.2024 16:13:31

Burger King Makes Additional $300 Mln Investment To Revamp US Restaurants

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s (QSR, QSR.TO) subsidiary, Burger King Company LLC announced on Tuesday that it will make an additional $300 million investment to launch "Royal Reset 2.0" remodel program, aiming to modernize restaurants across the U.S.

Under the program, the restaurants will feature next generation design - Sizzle, which will be flexible with more emphasis on the guest experience. Moreover, it will offer quality remodel opportunities to the operators.

Earlier, Burger King has invested $250 million and $500 million under the program "Reclaim the Fame", which uplifted average sales and profitability in the U.S. restaurants.

Currently, Restaurant Brands's stock is trading at $74.50, up 0.89 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

