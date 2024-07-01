Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Burkhalter Group buys building technology company in Valais



01-Jul-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

The Burkhalter Group is acquiring Kippel Leo + Söhne AG in Susten in the canton of Valais with effect from 1 July 2024. The company employs around 20 people and generates annual sales of approximately CHF 6 million. Kippel Leo + Söhne AG has been successfully operating in the regional market for more than 50 years and offers services in the areas of heating, plumbing and solar technology. The family of Adolf and Flavian Kippel, which owns the business, is now selling it to Burkhalter Holding Ltd. Kippel Leo + Söhne AG is being merged with Lauber IWISA AG, also based in Oberwallis and already part of the Burkhalter Group, and will operate as a branch of this organisation with effect from 1 January 2025. All employees will be kept on and the location will be retained. Both Adolf and Flavian Kippel will continue to work for the company.



Gaining additional market share through the targeted acquisition of other building technology companies remains part of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy. Download media release as PDF here Contact:

Burkhalter Holding Ltd

Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Corporate Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations

+41 44 537 64 32

e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch

