01.07.2024 17:40:18

Burkhalter Group buys building technology company in Valais

Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Burkhalter Group buys building technology company in Valais

01-Jul-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Burkhalter Group is acquiring Kippel Leo + Söhne AG in Susten in the canton of Valais with effect from 1 July 2024. The company employs around 20 people and generates annual sales of approximately CHF 6 million.

Kippel Leo + Söhne AG has been successfully operating in the regional market for more than 50 years and offers services in the areas of heating, plumbing and solar technology. The family of Adolf and Flavian Kippel, which owns the business, is now selling it to Burkhalter Holding Ltd. Kippel Leo + Söhne AG is being merged with Lauber IWISA AG, also based in Oberwallis and already part of the Burkhalter Group, and will operate as a branch of this organisation with effect from 1 January 2025. All employees will be kept on and the location will be retained. Both Adolf and Flavian Kippel will continue to work for the company.

Gaining additional market share through the targeted acquisition of other building technology companies remains part of the Burkhalter Group’s strategy.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Corporate Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 537 64 32
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1937263

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1937263  01-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937263&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Burkhalter Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Burkhalter Holding AG 68,40 -1,58% Burkhalter Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Frankreich-Wahl: ATX und DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starteten stärker in die neue Woche. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltet sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen