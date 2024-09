C3.ai: Revenue Surges by 21%

C3.ai (NYSE:AI), an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software provider, released its earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2025 on 2024-09-04.The company reported total revenue of $87.2 million, which was in line with management's guidance range of $84.0 - $89.0 million and represented a 21% increase from $72.4 million in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by a 20% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue, which reached $73.5 million. Overall, the quarter demonstrated solid performance in key financial and operational areas.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool