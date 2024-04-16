|
16.04.2024 11:03:19
CAC 40 Declines As Bond Yields Surge
(RTTNews) - French stocks tumbled on Tuesday as robust gains in March retail sales figures combined with upward revisions in the prior two months added to concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
Investors also pondered over a wider Middle East conflict. Israel is weighing possible response actions to Iran's aggression, but it is not clear if a decision has been made.
The benchmark CAC 40 was down 104 points, or 1.30 percent, at 7,941 after edging up 0.4 percent the previous day.
Amundi fell 1.5 percent. The subsidiary of banking major Credit Agricole SA and Victory Capital Holdings Inc., has signed a pact to combine Amundi US into Victory Capital.
Vallourec was down more than 2 percent. The steel tube products manufacturing company said it launched offering of $820 million Senior Notes due 2032.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheiten weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX steigen -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Der heimische Markt und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im frühen Mittwochshandel freundlich. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten derweil zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.