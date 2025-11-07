CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.5% In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - The French stock market's benchmark index CAC 40 is down in negative territory on Friday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers.

Worries about growth amid uncertainty over future policy moves of central banks, and U.S. government's tariff policies appear to be rendering the mood cautious.

The CAC 40 index was down 387.31 points or 0.47% at 7,927.46 a few minutes ago.

Edenred is declining by 2.8%. Bureau Veritas is down 2.05%, while Veolia Environment, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale, Eurofins Scientific, Capgemini, AXA, Saint Gobain and Pernod Ricard are down 1.1 to 1.7%.

L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, Essilor Luxottica, Vinci, Stellantis, Air Liquide and Airbus are also notably lower.

Meanwhile, Euronext and ArcelorMittal are up 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Kering is gaining 1.3%, while Danone, BNP Paribas, Hermes International and LVMH are up 0.5 to 1%.

On the economic front, data showed France's trade deficit widened to €6.6 billion in September 2025, the largest in three months, from €5.2 billion in August and above forecasts of €5.9 billion. Exports grew 0.1% from a month earlier to €51.9 billion, while imports advanced 2.5% to €58.5 billion.