24.09.2025 13:01:50

CAC 40 Drifts Lower On Valuation Concerns, Rate Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - French stocks are showing some weakness on Wednesday amid apprehensions about the outlook for Fed rate cuts, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that equity valuations are high.

A few Fed officials, including Michelle Bowman, Raphael Bostic and Austan Goolsbee are concerned about growing risks to the labor market, while others remain primarily worried about the possibility that above-target inflation could be pushed higher by tariffs and other policies.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20.34 points or 0.26% at 7,851.68 a few minutes ago.

Stellantis, down 3.4%, is the biggest loser in the benchmark CAC 40 index. Hermes International is down nearly 2%, while Renault, EssilorLuxottica, Capgemini, L'Oreal, Euronext, Publicis Groupe and Saint Gobain are down 1 to 1.7%.

LVMH and Pernod Ricard are down nearly 1%. Dassault Systemes, Credit Agricole, Edenred, Michelin and Accor are down with moderate losses.

Carrefour is gaining about 2.3%. Thales, Bouygues, Kering and Legrand are up 1.3 to 1.6%. Safran and Schneider Electric are down nearly 1%.

Shares of multinational technology service and consulting company Atos SE are up 4.7% after the company secured a major European Commission cybersecurity contract for technical operation services.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich zurück. Die Indizes in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen