Cadiz Aktie

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WKN: A0BK9G / ISIN: US1275372076

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27.07.2026 14:49:21

Cadiz Appoints Jacinto Hernandez As CFO

(RTTNews) - Cadiz Inc. (CDZI), a public utilities company, on Monday announced that it appointed Jacinto Hernandez as executive vice president of finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.

Hernandez will take over from Stanley Speer, who will retire after 17 years with the company.

Speer will continue in an advisory role through December 31 to support the leadership transition.

As part of the transition, the company promoted Controller Teffiny Bagnara to Vice President.

Hernandez is the founder and principal of Cummings Consulting & Management and previously spent 22 years at Capital Group (CGHC) and its subsidiary, Capital World Investors, where Hernandez served as a partner and investment analyst.

In the pre-market trading, Cadiz is 4.11% higher at $3.2900 on the Nasdaq.

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