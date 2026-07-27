Cadiz Aktie
WKN: A0BK9G / ISIN: US1275372076
|
27.07.2026 14:49:21
Cadiz Appoints Jacinto Hernandez As CFO
(RTTNews) - Cadiz Inc. (CDZI), a public utilities company, on Monday announced that it appointed Jacinto Hernandez as executive vice president of finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.
Hernandez will take over from Stanley Speer, who will retire after 17 years with the company.
Speer will continue in an advisory role through December 31 to support the leadership transition.
As part of the transition, the company promoted Controller Teffiny Bagnara to Vice President.
Hernandez is the founder and principal of Cummings Consulting & Management and previously spent 22 years at Capital Group (CGHC) and its subsidiary, Capital World Investors, where Hernandez served as a partner and investment analyst.
In the pre-market trading, Cadiz is 4.11% higher at $3.2900 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cadiz IncShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cadiz IncShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cadiz IncShs
|2,72
|-2,16%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwach -- DAX deutlich höher -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich von seiner schwächeren Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht fester in de neue Woche. Die Wall Street verbucht Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag bergauf.