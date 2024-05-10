|
10.05.2024 08:00:11
Cairn Homes Plc: 2024 AGM Trading Update
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
2024 AGM Trading Update
Dublin / London, 10 May 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) is holding our Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) today at 12.00pm at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2 and in advance provides the following update on current trading for FY24.
Current Trading
Reaffirming FY24 Guidance
Cairn will release a H1 2024 trading update in early July 2024 in advance of 2024 interim results on 4 September 2024.
Commenting on the trading update, Michael Stanley, CEO, said:
“We are pleased that our housing output will grow by nearly 30% this year and our forward order book of in excess of €1 billion is a testament to the exceptional demand for our homes. What is equally pleasing is that the broader industry is ramping up completions and Government initiatives are working.”
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Claire Fox
Morwenna Rice
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
[1] This comprises both closed sales units and equivalent units. Equivalent units relate to forward fund transactions and are calculated on a percentage completion basis based on the constructed value of work completed divided by total estimated cost.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|320633
|EQS News ID:
|1899895
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
10.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
10.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: 2024 AGM Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
09.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
09.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
03.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)