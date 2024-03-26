26.03.2024 13:54:58

Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Dublin / London, 26 March 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”), announces that its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 10 May 2023 at 12:00 noon in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com.  The Annual Report will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

The Exchange

Foster Place

Temple Bar

Dublin 2

Ireland

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


