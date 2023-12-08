Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.12.2023 14:53:20

Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
08-Dec-2023 / 13:53 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc

8 December 2023

 

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67 and paragraph 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules, Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn” or “the Company”) notifies that Ms. Orla O’Gorman, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Mincon Group plc, effective 6 September 2023.

 

 

 

-ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc        +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

      

 

 

    

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 290948
EQS News ID: 1793309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

