Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
15-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

                                                                   

 

 

Cairn Homes plc

Director / PDMR Shareholding Notification

Dublin / London, 15 April 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn” or the “Company”), confirms that the following long term incentive awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 10 April 2024.

The table below sets out the awards granted under Cairn Homes’ 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan  (“2024 LTIP”):

Director/ PDMR

Role

No. of Shares Awarded

Michael Stanley

Chief Executive Officer

401,448

Richard Ball

Chief Financial Officer

472,292

Tara Grimley

Company Secretary

94,458

 

Moreover, the below award granted by the Remuneration Committee to the CEO, on 10 April 2024, represents the second and final award under the terms of the Stretch CEO LTIP:

Director/ PDMR

Role

No. of Shares Awarded

Michael Stanley

Chief Executive Officer

3,158,844

 

The shares granted under the 2024 LTIP were based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 9 April 2024, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant. The number of shares granted under the Stretch CEO LTIP in FY 2024 is in line with the number of shares granted in FY 2023, as set out in the terms of the Stretch CEO LTIP.

The terms and the associated metrics and targets for each of the 2024 LTIP award and the Stretch CEO LTIP have been disclosed in the Company’s 2023 annual report. Further detail regarding the ESG metrics in the 2024 LTIP have been published on the Company’s website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Michael Stanley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

401,448

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

Not applicable – single transaction

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2024

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Richard Ball

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

472,292

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

Not applicable – single transaction

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2024

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tara Grimley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary / PDMR

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

94,458

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

Not applicable – single transaction

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2024

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Michael Stanley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Stretch CEO LTIP, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

3,158,844

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

Not applicable – single transaction

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2024

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
