06.09.2024 08:30:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
06-Sep-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

 

Michael Stanley

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Chief Executive Officer

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

 

Cairn Homes plc

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Sale of 8,000,000 ordinary shares through secondary placing

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s) €1.84 per share

Volume(s) 8,000,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

8,000,000 shares

 

€14,720,000

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

05/09/2024

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Dublin, Ireland

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 345132
EQS News ID: 1982831

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

