|
24.07.2024 18:28:23
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6AG on 24th July 2024.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|336290
|EQS News ID:
|1953459
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
24.07.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
24.07.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
24.07.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
23.07.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
23.07.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
22.07.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.07.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)