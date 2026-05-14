Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

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Name
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% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
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% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
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Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
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12. Additional information:
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (”CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (”CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (”CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (”CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (”CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.