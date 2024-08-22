22.08.2024 17:21:23

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Interim Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Interim Results

22-Aug-2024 / 16:21 GMT/BST

                                                                                      

        

                                                                                                    Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2024 Interim Results

 

Dublin/London, 22 August 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, or the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 4 September 2024.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 297278

 

Ireland (Local):

+353 1 691 7842

United Kingdom (Local):

+44 20 3936 2999

United States (Local):

+1 646 664 1960

International (Local):

+44 20 3936 2999

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,900 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 342326
EQS News ID: 1973463

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1973463&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,85 -0,11% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen