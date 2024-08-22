|
22.08.2024 17:21:23
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Interim Results
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of 2024 Interim Results
Dublin/London, 22 August 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, or the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 4 September 2024.
The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.
On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 297278
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Gavin McLoughlin
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,900 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|342326
|EQS News ID:
|1973463
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
17:21
|Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2024 Interim Results (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
21.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
16.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
15.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
15.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cairn Homes PLC
|1,85
|-0,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.