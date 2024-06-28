|
28.06.2024 08:00:09
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update
Dublin/London, 28 June 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Claire Fox
Morwenna Rice
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|330761
|EQS News ID:
|1935155
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
25.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
21.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
13.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)