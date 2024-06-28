Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
28-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Cairn Homes plc

 

Notice of H1 2024 Trading Update

 

Dublin/London, 28 June 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.

 

                                                                                                 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Fox

Morwenna Rice       

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 330761
EQS News ID: 1935155

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

