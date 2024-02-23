23.02.2024 08:00:23

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Feb-2024

 

                                                                                                                                             23 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 February 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.494

£1.280

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.482

£1.266

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.488705

£1.275093

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,021,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6870

1.486

XDUB

 08:06:09

00068958941TRLO0

7800

1.488

XDUB

 08:24:43

00068959569TRLO0

1750

1.492

XDUB

 08:50:21

00068960485TRLO0

4000

1.494

XDUB

 08:58:58

00068960678TRLO0

2783

1.494

XDUB

 08:58:58

00068960679TRLO0

1750

1.492

XDUB

 08:59:12

00068960682TRLO0

4000

1.494

XDUB

 08:59:12

00068960683TRLO0

592

1.494

XDUB

 08:59:12

00068960684TRLO0

1593

1.494

XDUB

 08:59:12

00068960685TRLO0

3598

1.488

XDUB

 09:06:32

00068960887TRLO0

2585

1.488

XDUB

 09:06:32

00068960888TRLO0

7649

1.490

XDUB

 09:06:32

00068960889TRLO0

1750

1.486

XDUB

 10:46:53

00068963854TRLO0

329

1.484

XDUB

 10:54:43

00068964027TRLO0

1750

1.482

XDUB

 11:02:53

00068964155TRLO0

4349

1.482

XDUB

 11:03:04

00068964166TRLO0

3713

1.486

XDUB

 12:00:03

00068965829TRLO0

363

1.486

XDUB

 12:00:03

00068965830TRLO0

3036

1.486

XDUB

 12:00:03

00068965831TRLO0

895

1.486

XDUB

 12:00:06

00068965834TRLO0

1395

1.486

XDUB

 12:24:08

00068966376TRLO0

3844

1.486

XDUB

 12:24:08

00068966377TRLO0

1639

1.486

XDUB

 12:24:08

00068966378TRLO0

7369

1.482

XDUB

 13:01:29

00068967304TRLO0

1750

1.486

XDUB

 14:07:14

00068968906TRLO0

626

1.486

XDUB

 14:07:14

00068968907TRLO0

2336

1.486

XDUB

 14:07:14

00068968908TRLO0

1128

1.490

XDUB

 14:31:56

00068969777TRLO0

12330

1.490

XDUB

 14:31:56

00068969778TRLO0

4824

1.490

XDUB

 14:41:36

00068970174TRLO0

3320

1.490

XDUB

 14:41:36

00068970175TRLO0

2538

1.486

XDUB

 15:18:56

00068971898TRLO0

2047

1.494

XDUB

 15:28:44

00068972778TRLO0

4000

1.494

XDUB

 15:28:44

00068972779TRLO0

1393

1.494

XDUB

 15:28:44

00068972780TRLO0

2705

1.492

XDUB

 15:47:07

00068973882TRLO0

628

1.492

XDUB

 15:47:07

00068973883TRLO0

4973

1.492

XDUB

 15:47:07

00068973884TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

8002

127.00

XLON

 08:24:43

00068959568TRLO0

40

126.60

XLON

 08:24:43

00068959570TRLO0

439

126.60

XLON

 08:24:43

00068959571TRLO0

6435

128.00

XLON

 08:53:47

00068960545TRLO0

2818

128.00

XLON

 08:53:47

00068960546TRLO0

5811

127.40

XLON

 09:08:46

00068960944TRLO0

2285

127.40

XLON

 09:08:46

00068960945TRLO0

7606

127.00

XLON

 11:02:53

00068964153TRLO0

555

127.00

XLON

 11:02:53

00068964154TRLO0

8203

127.20

XLON

 12:00:03

00068965828TRLO0

4828

127.20

XLON

 12:15:53

00068966252TRLO0

1900

127.20

XLON

 12:15:53

00068966253TRLO0

1552

127.20

XLON

 12:15:53

00068966254TRLO0

6724

127.40

XLON

 14:03:01

00068968802TRLO0

5520

127.40

XLON

 14:03:01

00068968803TRLO0

1856

127.40

XLON

 14:03:01

00068968804TRLO0

6724

127.80

XLON

 14:40:41

00068970141TRLO0

3340

127.80

XLON

 14:40:41

00068970142TRLO0

4652

128.00

XLON

 14:51:31

00068970767TRLO0

3894

128.00

XLON

 14:51:31

00068970768TRLO0

6202

127.40

XLON

 15:23:37

00068972321TRLO0

4773

128.00

XLON

 15:52:53

00068974221TRLO0

5841

128.00

XLON

 15:52:53

00068974222TRLO0

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
