Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 February 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.494 £1.280 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.482 £1.266 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.488705 £1.275093

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,021,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6870 1.486 XDUB 08:06:09 00068958941TRLO0 7800 1.488 XDUB 08:24:43 00068959569TRLO0 1750 1.492 XDUB 08:50:21 00068960485TRLO0 4000 1.494 XDUB 08:58:58 00068960678TRLO0 2783 1.494 XDUB 08:58:58 00068960679TRLO0 1750 1.492 XDUB 08:59:12 00068960682TRLO0 4000 1.494 XDUB 08:59:12 00068960683TRLO0 592 1.494 XDUB 08:59:12 00068960684TRLO0 1593 1.494 XDUB 08:59:12 00068960685TRLO0 3598 1.488 XDUB 09:06:32 00068960887TRLO0 2585 1.488 XDUB 09:06:32 00068960888TRLO0 7649 1.490 XDUB 09:06:32 00068960889TRLO0 1750 1.486 XDUB 10:46:53 00068963854TRLO0 329 1.484 XDUB 10:54:43 00068964027TRLO0 1750 1.482 XDUB 11:02:53 00068964155TRLO0 4349 1.482 XDUB 11:03:04 00068964166TRLO0 3713 1.486 XDUB 12:00:03 00068965829TRLO0 363 1.486 XDUB 12:00:03 00068965830TRLO0 3036 1.486 XDUB 12:00:03 00068965831TRLO0 895 1.486 XDUB 12:00:06 00068965834TRLO0 1395 1.486 XDUB 12:24:08 00068966376TRLO0 3844 1.486 XDUB 12:24:08 00068966377TRLO0 1639 1.486 XDUB 12:24:08 00068966378TRLO0 7369 1.482 XDUB 13:01:29 00068967304TRLO0 1750 1.486 XDUB 14:07:14 00068968906TRLO0 626 1.486 XDUB 14:07:14 00068968907TRLO0 2336 1.486 XDUB 14:07:14 00068968908TRLO0 1128 1.490 XDUB 14:31:56 00068969777TRLO0 12330 1.490 XDUB 14:31:56 00068969778TRLO0 4824 1.490 XDUB 14:41:36 00068970174TRLO0 3320 1.490 XDUB 14:41:36 00068970175TRLO0 2538 1.486 XDUB 15:18:56 00068971898TRLO0 2047 1.494 XDUB 15:28:44 00068972778TRLO0 4000 1.494 XDUB 15:28:44 00068972779TRLO0 1393 1.494 XDUB 15:28:44 00068972780TRLO0 2705 1.492 XDUB 15:47:07 00068973882TRLO0 628 1.492 XDUB 15:47:07 00068973883TRLO0 4973 1.492 XDUB 15:47:07 00068973884TRLO0

London Stock Exchange