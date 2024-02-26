26.02.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
26-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                 26 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.492

£1.280

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.476

£1.262

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.482943

£1.266112

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,841,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4008

1.492

XDUB

 08:08:53

00068977435TRLO0

3561

1.492

XDUB

 08:08:53

00068977436TRLO0

7955

1.486

XDUB

 10:17:28

00068979864TRLO0

10000

1.488

XDUB

 11:38:15

00068981850TRLO0

489

1.488

XDUB

 11:38:15

00068981851TRLO0

6864

1.482

XDUB

 13:20:49

00068983837TRLO0

7363

1.480

XDUB

 13:28:35

00068983918TRLO0

5000

1.480

XDUB

 13:56:01

00068984600TRLO0

2640

1.480

XDUB

 13:56:01

00068984601TRLO0

5022

1.478

XDUB

 14:09:36

00068984968TRLO0

2270

1.478

XDUB

 14:09:36

00068984969TRLO0

8322

1.476

XDUB

 14:35:03

00068985775TRLO0

3516

1.480

XDUB

 14:47:13

00068986084TRLO0

2630

1.480

XDUB

 14:47:13

00068986085TRLO0

1788

1.480

XDUB

 14:47:13

00068986086TRLO0

5000

1.480

XDUB

 14:47:25

00068986090TRLO0

3004

1.480

XDUB

 14:47:25

00068986091TRLO0

8174

1.484

XDUB

 15:33:05

00068987878TRLO0

274

1.482

XDUB

 15:57:20

00068988764TRLO0

1342

1.486

XDUB

 16:00:39

00068988893TRLO0

658

1.486

XDUB

 16:00:39

00068988894TRLO0

5000

1.486

XDUB

 16:00:39

00068988895TRLO0

5120

1.486

XDUB

 16:00:39

00068988896TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1946

128.00

XLON

 08:09:03

00068977438TRLO0

4802

126.60

XLON

 10:17:28

00068979865TRLO0

203

126.60

XLON

 10:17:28

00068979866TRLO0

203

126.60

XLON

 10:17:28

00068979867TRLO0

3268

126.60

XLON

 10:17:28

00068979868TRLO0

8054

126.40

XLON

 13:20:49

00068983836TRLO0

1607

126.20

XLON

 13:28:35

00068983911TRLO0

3800

126.20

XLON

 13:28:35

00068983912TRLO0

1900

126.20

XLON

 13:28:35

00068983913TRLO0

1612

126.20

XLON

 13:28:35

00068983914TRLO0

3070

126.40

XLON

 13:28:35

00068983915TRLO0

3367

126.60

XLON

 13:28:35

00068983916TRLO0

2481

126.60

XLON

 13:28:35

00068983917TRLO0

9233

126.20

XLON

 13:56:01

00068984599TRLO0

1032

126.20

XLON

 14:42:03

00068985960TRLO0

3434

126.20

XLON

 14:42:03

00068985961TRLO0

5784

127.00

XLON

 15:26:55

00068987507TRLO0

1730

127.00

XLON

 15:26:55

00068987508TRLO0

222

127.00

XLON

 15:26:55

00068987509TRLO0

285

127.00

XLON

 15:26:55

00068987510TRLO0

6000

127.00

XLON

 15:29:23

00068987699TRLO0

3189

127.00

XLON

 15:29:23

00068987700TRLO0

6300

126.80

XLON

 16:04:40

00068989195TRLO0

6478

126.80

XLON

 16:04:40

00068989196TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 305792
EQS News ID: 1844399

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844399&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,48 0,00% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verschnaufpause: ATX stabil -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street wenig verändert -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneins
Zum Wochenauftakt zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt kaum bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelt. An der Wall Street herrscht nur wenig Bewegung. Indes tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

