Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.492 £1.280 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.476 £1.262 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.482943 £1.266112

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,841,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4008 1.492 XDUB 08:08:53 00068977435TRLO0 3561 1.492 XDUB 08:08:53 00068977436TRLO0 7955 1.486 XDUB 10:17:28 00068979864TRLO0 10000 1.488 XDUB 11:38:15 00068981850TRLO0 489 1.488 XDUB 11:38:15 00068981851TRLO0 6864 1.482 XDUB 13:20:49 00068983837TRLO0 7363 1.480 XDUB 13:28:35 00068983918TRLO0 5000 1.480 XDUB 13:56:01 00068984600TRLO0 2640 1.480 XDUB 13:56:01 00068984601TRLO0 5022 1.478 XDUB 14:09:36 00068984968TRLO0 2270 1.478 XDUB 14:09:36 00068984969TRLO0 8322 1.476 XDUB 14:35:03 00068985775TRLO0 3516 1.480 XDUB 14:47:13 00068986084TRLO0 2630 1.480 XDUB 14:47:13 00068986085TRLO0 1788 1.480 XDUB 14:47:13 00068986086TRLO0 5000 1.480 XDUB 14:47:25 00068986090TRLO0 3004 1.480 XDUB 14:47:25 00068986091TRLO0 8174 1.484 XDUB 15:33:05 00068987878TRLO0 274 1.482 XDUB 15:57:20 00068988764TRLO0 1342 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988893TRLO0 658 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988894TRLO0 5000 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988895TRLO0 5120 1.486 XDUB 16:00:39 00068988896TRLO0

London Stock Exchange