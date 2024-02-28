Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 February 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.488 £1.272 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.478 £1.264 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.482544 £1.269592

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,441,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 29 1.488 XDUB 08:05:14 00069010861TRLO0 1500 1.488 XDUB 08:05:14 00069010860TRLO0 6247 1.480 XDUB 08:09:44 00069011039TRLO0 5254 1.482 XDUB 08:51:03 00069012195TRLO0 2252 1.482 XDUB 08:51:03 00069012194TRLO0 4515 1.486 XDUB 10:33:32 00069014902TRLO0 2200 1.486 XDUB 10:33:32 00069014901TRLO0 713 1.486 XDUB 10:33:32 00069014900TRLO0 359 1.482 XDUB 10:38:21 00069015056TRLO0 6911 1.482 XDUB 10:53:17 00069015284TRLO0 871 1.484 XDUB 12:59:22 00069018392TRLO0 4580 1.484 XDUB 12:59:22 00069018391TRLO0 2144 1.484 XDUB 12:59:22 00069018390TRLO0 1750 1.484 XDUB 13:18:51 00069018763TRLO0 2308 1.484 XDUB 13:18:51 00069018764TRLO0 1931 1.482 XDUB 14:55:57 00069022615TRLO0 2496 1.482 XDUB 14:55:57 00069022614TRLO0 2200 1.482 XDUB 14:55:57 00069022613TRLO0 537 1.482 XDUB 14:55:57 00069022612TRLO0 7910 1.482 XDUB 14:55:57 00069022611TRLO0 10260 1.480 XDUB 14:55:57 00069022618TRLO0 8453 1.478 XDUB 14:55:57 00069022619TRLO0 7565 1.484 XDUB 15:45:19 00069025125TRLO0 7351 1.484 XDUB 15:45:19 00069025124TRLO0 11080 1.482 XDUB 15:45:42 00069025140TRLO0 8549 1.482 XDUB 15:46:27 00069025176TRLO0 5941 1.486 XDUB 16:14:01 00069026691TRLO0 468 1.486 XDUB 16:14:01 00069026690TRLO0 3626 1.486 XDUB 16:14:01 00069026692TRLO0

