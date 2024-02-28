28.02.2024 08:00:24

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

28 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 27 February 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.488

£1.272

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.478

£1.264

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.482544

£1.269592

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,441,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

29

1.488

XDUB

 08:05:14

00069010861TRLO0

1500

1.488

XDUB

 08:05:14

00069010860TRLO0

6247

1.480

XDUB

 08:09:44

00069011039TRLO0

5254

1.482

XDUB

 08:51:03

00069012195TRLO0

2252

1.482

XDUB

 08:51:03

00069012194TRLO0

4515

1.486

XDUB

 10:33:32

00069014902TRLO0

2200

1.486

XDUB

 10:33:32

00069014901TRLO0

713

1.486

XDUB

 10:33:32

00069014900TRLO0

359

1.482

XDUB

 10:38:21

00069015056TRLO0

6911

1.482

XDUB

 10:53:17

00069015284TRLO0

871

1.484

XDUB

 12:59:22

00069018392TRLO0

4580

1.484

XDUB

 12:59:22

00069018391TRLO0

2144

1.484

XDUB

 12:59:22

00069018390TRLO0

1750

1.484

XDUB

 13:18:51

00069018763TRLO0

2308

1.484

XDUB

 13:18:51

00069018764TRLO0

1931

1.482

XDUB

 14:55:57

00069022615TRLO0

2496

1.482

XDUB

 14:55:57

00069022614TRLO0

2200

1.482

XDUB

 14:55:57

00069022613TRLO0

537

1.482

XDUB

 14:55:57

00069022612TRLO0

7910

1.482

XDUB

 14:55:57

00069022611TRLO0

10260

1.480

XDUB

 14:55:57

00069022618TRLO0

8453

1.478

XDUB

 14:55:57

00069022619TRLO0

7565

1.484

XDUB

 15:45:19

00069025125TRLO0

7351

1.484

XDUB

 15:45:19

00069025124TRLO0

11080

1.482

XDUB

 15:45:42

00069025140TRLO0

8549

1.482

XDUB

 15:46:27

00069025176TRLO0

5941

1.486

XDUB

 16:14:01

00069026691TRLO0

468

1.486

XDUB

 16:14:01

00069026690TRLO0

3626

1.486

XDUB

 16:14:01

00069026692TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5684

127.00

XLON

 08:30:54

00069011589TRLO0

2584

127.00

XLON

 08:30:54

00069011590TRLO0

4524

127.00

XLON

 08:30:54

00069011591TRLO0

191

127.00

XLON

 10:33:32

00069014894TRLO0

1900

127.00

XLON

 10:33:32

00069014895TRLO0

1900

127.00

XLON

 10:33:32

00069014896TRLO0

1900

127.00

XLON

 10:33:32

00069014897TRLO0

1946

127.00

XLON

 10:33:32

00069014898TRLO0

722

127.00

XLON

 10:33:32

00069014899TRLO0

2184

126.40

XLON

 10:53:17

00069015285TRLO0

3521

126.40

XLON

 10:53:17

00069015286TRLO0

2058

126.40

XLON

 10:53:36

00069015290TRLO0

7276

127.00

XLON

 12:59:22

00069018389TRLO0

7599

126.80

XLON

 13:27:50

00069019037TRLO0

7223

126.80

XLON

 14:55:57

00069022617TRLO0

6700

127.20

XLON

 15:43:54

00069025086TRLO0

1775

127.20

XLON

 15:43:54

00069025087TRLO0

1195

127.20

XLON

 15:45:25

00069025127TRLO0

7481

127.20

XLON

 15:45:25

00069025128TRLO0

13448

127.00

XLON

 15:46:28

00069025177TRLO0

2512

127.00

XLON

 16:27:51

00069027527TRLO0

12122

127.00

XLON

 16:27:51

00069027528TRLO0

85

127.00

XLON

 16:27:51

00069027531TRLO0

2896

127.00

XLON

 16:27:51

00069027533TRLO0

574

127.20

XLON

 16:27:51

00069027534TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 306368
EQS News ID: 1846641

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846641&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten