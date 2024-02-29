29.02.2024 08:00:23

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
29-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                             29 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.494

£1.278

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.476

£1.268

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.486528

£1.272843

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,261,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1465

1.488

XDUB

 08:19:47

00069029289TRLO0

1278

1.488

XDUB

 08:19:47

00069029288TRLO0

4126

1.488

XDUB

 08:19:47

00069029287TRLO0

3616

1.480

XDUB

 10:48:56

00069034250TRLO0

2200

1.480

XDUB

 10:48:56

00069034249TRLO0

1423

1.480

XDUB

 10:48:56

00069034248TRLO0

723

1.476

XDUB

 10:48:56

00069034252TRLO0

5980

1.476

XDUB

 10:48:56

00069034253TRLO0

1585

1.486

XDUB

 11:17:36

00069034901TRLO0

3696

1.486

XDUB

 12:05:13

00069036229TRLO0

1529

1.486

XDUB

 12:05:13

00069036228TRLO0

7184

1.482

XDUB

 12:21:20

00069036633TRLO0

2062

1.484

XDUB

 13:55:23

00069040479TRLO0

2200

1.484

XDUB

 13:55:23

00069040478TRLO0

2200

1.484

XDUB

 13:55:23

00069040477TRLO0

556

1.484

XDUB

 13:55:23

00069040476TRLO0

4921

1.484

XDUB

 14:14:34

00069041264TRLO0

636

1.484

XDUB

 14:14:48

00069041276TRLO0

261

1.484

XDUB

 14:15:17

00069041290TRLO0

346

1.484

XDUB

 14:23:45

00069041754TRLO0

6554

1.484

XDUB

 14:23:45

00069041756TRLO0

598

1.484

XDUB

 14:23:45

00069041755TRLO0

7364

1.482

XDUB

 14:28:03

00069041948TRLO0

533

1.480

XDUB

 14:58:33

00069043563TRLO0

1320

1.488

XDUB

 15:24:53

00069045190TRLO0

9

1.492

XDUB

 15:30:43

00069045647TRLO0

7486

1.492

XDUB

 15:31:33

00069045680TRLO0

1750

1.494

XDUB

 15:39:36

00069046144TRLO0

15

1.492

XDUB

 15:39:43

00069046155TRLO0

2200

1.492

XDUB

 15:39:43

00069046154TRLO0

3997

1.492

XDUB

 15:39:43

00069046153TRLO0

15000

1.494

XDUB

 15:53:25

00069047042TRLO0

786

1.494

XDUB

 15:53:25

00069047043TRLO0

1452

1.492

XDUB

 16:14:04

00069048272TRLO0

2949

1.492

XDUB

 16:14:04

00069048271TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

8047

127.00

XLON

 08:19:47

00069029290TRLO0

2000

126.80

XLON

 12:19:19

00069036587TRLO0

326

126.80

XLON

 12:19:19

00069036588TRLO0

339

126.80

XLON

 12:19:19

00069036589TRLO0

5865

126.80

XLON

 12:21:20

00069036632TRLO0

2088

127.00

XLON

 14:23:45

00069041751TRLO0

2549

127.00

XLON

 14:23:45

00069041752TRLO0

3465

127.00

XLON

 14:23:45

00069041753TRLO0

193

126.80

XLON

 14:33:09

00069042249TRLO0

8723

126.80

XLON

 14:33:09

00069042250TRLO0

1593

126.80

XLON

 14:47:42

00069043125TRLO0

865

126.80

XLON

 14:47:42

00069043126TRLO0

6986

126.80

XLON

 14:47:42

00069043127TRLO0

1448

126.80

XLON

 14:47:42

00069043128TRLO0

3750

127.80

XLON

 15:39:36

00069046141TRLO0

1900

127.80

XLON

 15:39:36

00069046142TRLO0

3019

127.80

XLON

 15:39:36

00069046143TRLO0

1826

127.80

XLON

 15:45:32

00069046580TRLO0

1900

127.80

XLON

 15:45:32

00069046581TRLO0

3800

127.80

XLON

 15:45:32

00069046582TRLO0

761

127.80

XLON

 15:45:32

00069046583TRLO0

1900

127.80

XLON

 15:53:32

00069047053TRLO0

1900

127.80

XLON

 15:53:32

00069047054TRLO0

1900

127.80

XLON

 15:53:32

00069047055TRLO0

3038

127.80

XLON

 15:53:32

00069047056TRLO0

4592

127.80

XLON

 16:04:22

00069047791TRLO0

115

127.80

XLON

 16:04:22

00069047792TRLO0

2690

127.80

XLON

 16:04:22

00069047793TRLO0

2422

127.80

XLON

 16:07:32

00069047963TRLO0

 


