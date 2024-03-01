01.03.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                           01 March 2024

   

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 29 February 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

200,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.484

£1.268

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.448

£1.240

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.460697

£1.250743

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,961,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1538

1.484

XDUB

 10:34:19

00069055987TRLO0

6727

1.474

XDUB

 11:01:59

00069056888TRLO0

7035

1.472

XDUB

 11:01:59

00069056889TRLO0

136

1.464

XDUB

 11:20:16

00069057363TRLO0

6094

1.464

XDUB

 11:36:00

00069057675TRLO0

6805

1.456

XDUB

 11:47:33

00069057994TRLO0

7095

1.460

XDUB

 12:12:27

00069058561TRLO0

338

1.454

XDUB

 12:30:48

00069059002TRLO0

1200

1.454

XDUB

 12:30:48

00069059001TRLO0

6768

1.450

XDUB

 12:38:50

00069059166TRLO0

395

1.450

XDUB

 12:38:50

00069059165TRLO0

6657

1.448

XDUB

 12:38:50

00069059171TRLO0

6416

1.464

XDUB

 13:44:56

00069060973TRLO0

88

1.464

XDUB

 13:44:56

00069060972TRLO0

6251

1.462

XDUB

 13:46:56

00069061069TRLO0

6504

1.462

XDUB

 13:46:56

00069061068TRLO0

7475

1.458

XDUB

 13:47:43

00069061113TRLO0

6156

1.456

XDUB

 13:51:11

00069061343TRLO0

331

1.456

XDUB

 13:51:11

00069061342TRLO0

1414

1.452

XDUB

 14:01:48

00069061891TRLO0

4975

1.452

XDUB

 14:01:48

00069061890TRLO0

7339

1.448

XDUB

 14:18:27

00069062966TRLO0

6158

1.450

XDUB

 14:35:44

00069063554TRLO0

1232

1.450

XDUB

 14:35:44

00069063553TRLO0

1110

1.456

XDUB

 14:55:00

00069064340TRLO0

20705

1.462

XDUB

 15:17:18

00069065403TRLO0

2200

1.462

XDUB

 15:17:18

00069065402TRLO0

1942

1.462

XDUB

 15:17:18

00069065401TRLO0

693

1.462

XDUB

 15:17:18

00069065400TRLO0

3949

1.462

XDUB

 15:17:18

00069065406TRLO0

1300

1.462

XDUB

 15:17:18

00069065405TRLO0

1750

1.462

XDUB

 15:17:18

00069065404TRLO0

4286

1.464

XDUB

 15:30:25

00069065895TRLO0

2200

1.464

XDUB

 15:30:25

00069065894TRLO0

759

1.464

XDUB

 15:40:04

00069066191TRLO0

7389

1.464

XDUB

 15:40:04

00069066190TRLO0

5676

1.464

XDUB

 15:40:04

00069066189TRLO0

6489

1.462

XDUB

 15:40:04

00069066195TRLO0

5723

1.462

XDUB

 15:40:04

00069066197TRLO0

1293

1.462

XDUB

 15:40:04

00069066196TRLO0

4804

1.468

XDUB

 16:00:18

00069067083TRLO0

2394

1.468

XDUB

 16:00:18

00069067082TRLO0

6298

1.466

XDUB

 16:01:18

00069067133TRLO0

3506

1.464

XDUB

 16:01:18

00069067136TRLO0

2792

1.464

XDUB

 16:01:18

00069067135TRLO0

7615

1.460

XDUB

 16:08:37

00069067697TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6724

126.80

XLON

 10:57:32

00069056722TRLO0

2000

126.40

XLON

 10:57:37

00069056728TRLO0

5642

126.40

XLON

 10:57:37

00069056729TRLO0

5725

124.60

XLON

 12:13:41

00069058591TRLO0

2148

124.60

XLON

 12:13:41

00069058592TRLO0

656

124.00

XLON

 12:38:50

00069059167TRLO0

3800

124.00

XLON

 12:38:50

00069059168TRLO0

592

124.00

XLON

 12:38:50

00069059169TRLO0

3800

124.00

XLON

 12:38:50

00069059170TRLO0

2525

124.80

XLON

 13:47:43

00069061114TRLO0

5346

124.80

XLON

 13:47:43

00069061115TRLO0

3800

124.20

XLON

 14:18:26

00069062958TRLO0

4818

124.20

XLON

 14:18:26

00069062959TRLO0

1380

124.40

XLON

 14:45:37

00069063850TRLO0

6

124.40

XLON

 14:45:37

00069063851TRLO0

6724

124.40

XLON

 14:45:37

00069063852TRLO0

316

125.40

XLON

 15:29:39

00069065863TRLO0

91

125.40

XLON

 15:30:25

00069065892TRLO0

8752

125.40

XLON

 15:30:25

00069065893TRLO0

435

125.20

XLON

 15:40:04

00069066192TRLO0

5700

125.20

XLON

 15:40:04

00069066193TRLO0

2936

125.20

XLON

 15:40:04

00069066194TRLO0

6724

125.20

XLON

 15:40:30

00069066212TRLO0

8545

125.40

XLON

 16:01:18

00069067134TRLO0

1692

125.20

XLON

 16:03:33

00069067282TRLO0

3018

125.20

XLON

 16:03:33

00069067283TRLO0

6105

124.80

XLON

 16:17:27

00069068385TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 306947
EQS News ID: 1848945

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848945&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,43 -3,65% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen