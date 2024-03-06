06.03.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                    06 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 05 March 2024 it purchased a total of 239,236 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

150,000

89,236

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.520

£1.290

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.452

£1.256

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.491556

£1.275089

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,122,306 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6142

1.452

XDUB

 08:23:59

00069104622TRLO0

4870

1.466

XDUB

 08:42:56

00069105159TRLO0

2245

1.466

XDUB

 08:42:56

00069105160TRLO0

4028

1.464

XDUB

 08:42:56

00069105161TRLO0

2195

1.464

XDUB

 08:42:56

00069105162TRLO0

2297

1.472

XDUB

 08:52:14

00069105422TRLO0

4710

1.472

XDUB

 08:52:14

00069105423TRLO0

4440

1.476

XDUB

 09:03:26

00069105809TRLO0

10000

1.476

XDUB

 09:03:26

00069105810TRLO0

3608

1.476

XDUB

 09:03:26

00069105811TRLO0

9660

1.476

XDUB

 09:19:07

00069106177TRLO0

787

1.476

XDUB

 09:19:07

00069106178TRLO0

6134

1.476

XDUB

 09:24:08

00069106294TRLO0

2632

1.488

XDUB

 10:33:36

00069107936TRLO0

4140

1.488

XDUB

 10:33:36

00069107937TRLO0

2891

1.488

XDUB

 10:37:36

00069108035TRLO0

3779

1.488

XDUB

 10:37:36

00069108036TRLO0

1462

1.488

XDUB

 10:49:29

00069108365TRLO0

6297

1.488

XDUB

 11:16:46

00069109006TRLO0

6075

1.506

XDUB

 12:35:35

00069111090TRLO0

6999

1.504

XDUB

 12:55:08

00069111595TRLO0

1750

1.506

XDUB

 12:55:08

00069111596TRLO0

6992

1.504

XDUB

 13:31:22

00069112555TRLO0

5661

1.508

XDUB

 14:05:01

00069113741TRLO0

451

1.508

XDUB

 14:05:01

00069113742TRLO0

6008

1.508

XDUB

 14:31:41

00069114648TRLO0

7220

1.518

XDUB

 15:13:04

00069116969TRLO0

3132

1.518

XDUB

 15:19:24

00069117336TRLO0

3872

1.518

XDUB

 15:19:24

00069117337TRLO0

2557

1.516

XDUB

 15:26:14

00069117717TRLO0

4568

1.516

XDUB

 15:26:14

00069117718TRLO0

1530

1.514

XDUB

 15:57:40

00069119405TRLO0

2083

1.514

XDUB

 15:57:40

00069119406TRLO0

94

1.514

XDUB

 15:57:40

00069119407TRLO0

3296

1.514

XDUB

 15:57:40

00069119408TRLO0

5395

1.520

XDUB

 16:09:51

00069120196TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6051

125.60

XLON

 08:42:56

00069105157TRLO0

2421

125.60

XLON

 08:42:56

00069105158TRLO0

3249

126.00

XLON

 08:52:14

00069105420TRLO0

3688

126.00

XLON

 08:52:14

00069105421TRLO0

6920

126.40

XLON

 09:22:57

00069106248TRLO0

5546

126.20

XLON

 09:25:20

00069106333TRLO0

2639

126.20

XLON

 09:25:20

00069106334TRLO0

1729

127.80

XLON

 10:49:36

00069108366TRLO0

7165

127.20

XLON

 11:06:27

00069108811TRLO0

2938

127.40

XLON

 11:24:13

00069109246TRLO0

6000

127.40

XLON

 11:59:12

00069110159TRLO0

1667

127.40

XLON

 11:59:12

00069110160TRLO0

7655

128.80

XLON

 12:55:08

00069111594TRLO0

7657

128.20

XLON

 13:31:22

00069112554TRLO0

7021

128.80

XLON

 14:12:20

00069113944TRLO0

7659

128.80

XLON

 14:36:01

00069114996TRLO0

5826

129.00

XLON

 15:56:04

00069119313TRLO0

3405

129.00

XLON

 16:27:22

00069121323TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 307826
EQS News ID: 1852139

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852139&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten