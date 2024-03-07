07.03.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
07-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                       07 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 06 March 2024 it purchased a total of 214,578 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

134,578

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.540

£1.332

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.514

£1.298

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.534500

£1.323106

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,907,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4455

1.518

XDUB

 08:15:03

00069122756TRLO0

5000

1.514

XDUB

 08:18:50

00069122903TRLO0

3687

1.520

XDUB

 08:30:09

00069123166TRLO0

3470

1.520

XDUB

 08:30:09

00069123167TRLO0

5000

1.520

XDUB

 08:32:48

00069123232TRLO0

1197

1.520

XDUB

 08:32:48

00069123233TRLO0

7000

1.536

XDUB

 08:53:15

00069123969TRLO0

433

1.536

XDUB

 08:53:15

00069123970TRLO0

7000

1.536

XDUB

 08:53:49

00069123984TRLO0

6655

1.536

XDUB

 08:53:49

00069123985TRLO0

3057

1.536

XDUB

 08:53:49

00069123986TRLO0

7000

1.536

XDUB

 08:54:49

00069124008TRLO0

3089

1.536

XDUB

 08:54:49

00069124009TRLO0

232

1.536

XDUB

 08:54:49

00069124010TRLO0

6778

1.536

XDUB

 08:57:39

00069124150TRLO0

1750

1.536

XDUB

 09:17:26

00069124681TRLO0

4418

1.536

XDUB

 09:17:26

00069124682TRLO0

3105

1.538

XDUB

 14:10:15

00069134142TRLO0

1021

1.538

XDUB

 14:10:15

00069134144TRLO0

2100

1.538

XDUB

 14:10:15

00069134145TRLO0

2100

1.538

XDUB

 14:10:15

00069134146TRLO0

2100

1.538

XDUB

 14:10:15

00069134147TRLO0

2100

1.538

XDUB

 14:10:15

00069134148TRLO0

907

1.538

XDUB

 14:10:15

00069134149TRLO0

6926

1.540

XDUB

 14:19:27

00069134609TRLO0

269

1.540

XDUB

 14:19:27

00069134610TRLO0

9876

1.540

XDUB

 14:19:27

00069134611TRLO0

9355

1.540

XDUB

 14:19:27

00069134612TRLO0

1750

1.538

XDUB

 15:08:09

00069137663TRLO0

1367

1.540

XDUB

 15:20:10

00069138207TRLO0

2824

1.540

XDUB

 15:20:10

00069138208TRLO0

1111

1.540

XDUB

 15:20:10

00069138209TRLO0

4893

1.540

XDUB

 15:26:10

00069138491TRLO0

5982

1.538

XDUB

 15:37:33

00069139070TRLO0

6571

1.538

XDUB

 15:37:33

00069139069TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1729

129.80

XLON

 08:06:56

00069122358TRLO0

3134

131.40

XLON

 14:45:01

00069136376TRLO0

7950

131.60

XLON

 15:10:09

00069137732TRLO0

8026

131.60

XLON

 15:10:09

00069137733TRLO0

4508

132.00

XLON

 15:26:13

00069138494TRLO0

7182

132.00

XLON

 15:36:13

00069138996TRLO0

2035

132.00

XLON

 15:44:12

00069139430TRLO0

5322

132.00

XLON

 15:44:12

00069139431TRLO0

2258

131.60

XLON

 15:46:49

00069139597TRLO0

230

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140291TRLO0

770

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140292TRLO0

1000

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140293TRLO0

1273

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140294TRLO0

1000

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140295TRLO0

1000

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140296TRLO0

1000

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140297TRLO0

1000

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140298TRLO0

501

132.80

XLON

 16:00:07

00069140299TRLO0

3434

133.20

XLON

 16:03:33

00069140466TRLO0

4178

133.20

XLON

 16:03:33

00069140467TRLO0

7807

133.00

XLON

 16:06:30

00069140641TRLO0

11222

133.00

XLON

 16:06:38

00069140646TRLO0

3441

133.00

XLON

 16:09:53

00069140881TRLO0

 

 


Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,53 1,99% Cairn Homes PLC

