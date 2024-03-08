08.03.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
08-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                  08 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 07 March 2024 it purchased a total of 230,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

150,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.538

£1.316

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.518

£1.298

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.525551

£1.304847

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,677,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7003

1.532

XDUB

 08:59:09

00069145137TRLO0

4000

1.538

XDUB

 09:42:53

00069146514TRLO0

3116

1.538

XDUB

 09:42:53

00069146515TRLO0

1784

1.536

XDUB

 10:01:53

00069147263TRLO0

4000

1.536

XDUB

 10:01:53

00069147264TRLO0

528

1.536

XDUB

 10:01:53

00069147265TRLO0

1500

1.530

XDUB

 10:25:34

00069148091TRLO0

1750

1.530

XDUB

 10:25:34

00069148092TRLO0

215

1.532

XDUB

 13:15:49

00069152771TRLO0

3401

1.532

XDUB

 13:16:01

00069152788TRLO0

3395

1.532

XDUB

 13:18:51

00069153059TRLO0

7001

1.532

XDUB

 13:18:51

00069153060TRLO0

468

1.532

XDUB

 13:18:51

00069153061TRLO0

6372

1.530

XDUB

 13:46:09

00069154582TRLO0

7857

1.530

XDUB

 13:46:09

00069154583TRLO0

6718

1.528

XDUB

 14:30:07

00069156295TRLO0

1079

1.528

XDUB

 14:30:07

00069156296TRLO0

762

1.528

XDUB

 14:30:07

00069156297TRLO0

5647

1.528

XDUB

 14:30:07

00069156298TRLO0

3924

1.524

XDUB

 14:30:09

00069156300TRLO0

571

1.520

XDUB

 14:49:27

00069157140TRLO0

2978

1.520

XDUB

 14:49:27

00069157141TRLO0

3914

1.520

XDUB

 14:49:27

00069157142TRLO0

7394

1.522

XDUB

 15:19:32

00069158604TRLO0

6230

1.522

XDUB

 15:19:32

00069158605TRLO0

101

1.522

XDUB

 15:19:32

00069158606TRLO0

379

1.522

XDUB

 15:19:32

00069158607TRLO0

11999

1.522

XDUB

 15:42:01

00069159629TRLO0

2996

1.522

XDUB

 15:42:01

00069159630TRLO0

3496

1.522

XDUB

 15:42:01

00069159631TRLO0

13293

1.520

XDUB

 16:03:15

00069160951TRLO0

7185

1.520

XDUB

 16:07:15

00069161108TRLO0

6849

1.518

XDUB

 16:07:16

00069161109TRLO0

7177

1.520

XDUB

 16:07:16

00069161110TRLO0

4725

1.518

XDUB

 16:20:11

00069162106TRLO0

193

1.518

XDUB

 16:20:11

00069162107TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1720

131.60

XLON

 08:08:47

00069143456TRLO0

4072

131.00

XLON

 08:59:09

00069145138TRLO0

2986

131.00

XLON

 08:59:09

00069145139TRLO0

8004

131.20

XLON

 10:23:29

00069148047TRLO0

6476

131.20

XLON

 13:15:48

00069152769TRLO0

3014

131.20

XLON

 13:15:48

00069152770TRLO0

2559

130.60

XLON

 13:41:23

00069154373TRLO0

164

130.60

XLON

 13:41:23

00069154374TRLO0

5

130.60

XLON

 13:41:23

00069154375TRLO0

5805

130.60

XLON

 13:41:23

00069154376TRLO0

227

130.40

XLON

 13:59:01

00069155033TRLO0

7031

130.40

XLON

 14:30:07

00069156299TRLO0

1527

129.80

XLON

 14:49:27

00069157137TRLO0

238

129.80

XLON

 14:49:27

00069157138TRLO0

6634

129.80

XLON

 14:49:27

00069157139TRLO0

81

130.00

XLON

 14:49:27

00069157143TRLO0

3399

130.00

XLON

 14:49:27

00069157144TRLO0

5600

130.00

XLON

 14:49:27

00069157145TRLO0

1708

130.20

XLON

 15:42:42

00069159680TRLO0

6449

130.20

XLON

 15:42:42

00069159681TRLO0

7562

130.00

XLON

 16:03:15

00069160950TRLO0

403

130.00

XLON

 16:03:15

00069160952TRLO0

4336

130.00

XLON

 16:03:16

00069160953TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 308396
EQS News ID: 1854107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854107&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

