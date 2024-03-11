11.03.2024 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
11-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                  11 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 08 March 2024 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.514

£1.290

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.486

£1.262

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.496214

£1.273806

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,457,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7454

1.514

XDUB

 08:13:04

00069164067TRLO0

7469

1.500

XDUB

 10:26:12

00069167383TRLO0

1794

1.498

XDUB

 12:01:57

00069169427TRLO0

5458

1.498

XDUB

 12:01:57

00069169428TRLO0

1820

1.500

XDUB

 12:01:57

00069169429TRLO0

5000

1.500

XDUB

 12:01:57

00069169430TRLO0

593

1.500

XDUB

 12:01:57

00069169431TRLO0

6353

1.494

XDUB

 12:55:02

00069170898TRLO0

6371

1.488

XDUB

 13:49:42

00069172170TRLO0

6453

1.492

XDUB

 14:40:07

00069173632TRLO0

5537

1.492

XDUB

 14:40:07

00069173633TRLO0

1020

1.492

XDUB

 14:40:07

00069173634TRLO0

6963

1.490

XDUB

 14:40:39

00069173663TRLO0

3894

1.488

XDUB

 14:41:20

00069173683TRLO0

3069

1.488

XDUB

 14:41:20

00069173684TRLO0

6561

1.488

XDUB

 14:41:20

00069173685TRLO0

7606

1.486

XDUB

 14:50:39

00069174055TRLO0

205

1.488

XDUB

 15:07:58

00069174673TRLO0

85

1.488

XDUB

 15:07:58

00069174674TRLO0

154

1.488

XDUB

 15:12:54

00069174847TRLO0

63

1.488

XDUB

 15:12:54

00069174848TRLO0

95

1.488

XDUB

 15:17:49

00069175233TRLO0

38

1.488

XDUB

 15:17:49

00069175234TRLO0

56

1.488

XDUB

 15:22:46

00069175351TRLO0

3473

1.490

XDUB

 15:22:46

00069175352TRLO0

1503

1.490

XDUB

 15:22:46

00069175353TRLO0

69

1.498

XDUB

 15:48:22

00069176319TRLO0

1162

1.502

XDUB

 15:49:02

00069176369TRLO0

440

1.502

XDUB

 15:49:02

00069176370TRLO0

2100

1.502

XDUB

 15:50:02

00069176437TRLO0

5035

1.502

XDUB

 15:50:02

00069176438TRLO0

838

1.504

XDUB

 15:56:32

00069176758TRLO0

340

1.504

XDUB

 15:56:32

00069176759TRLO0

4019

1.504

XDUB

 15:56:32

00069176760TRLO0

586

1.504

XDUB

 15:56:32

00069176761TRLO0

2711

1.504

XDUB

 15:56:32

00069176762TRLO0

342

1.504

XDUB

 15:56:32

00069176763TRLO0

6193

1.502

XDUB

 15:58:15

00069176878TRLO0

1465

1.502

XDUB

 15:58:15

00069176879TRLO0

606

1.500

XDUB

 16:08:18

00069177425TRLO0

375

1.500

XDUB

 16:08:18

00069177426TRLO0

444

1.500

XDUB

 16:08:18

00069177427TRLO0

516

1.502

XDUB

 16:08:18

00069177428TRLO0

993

1.502

XDUB

 16:08:19

00069177429TRLO0

1035

1.500

XDUB

 16:10:18

00069177508TRLO0

959

1.500

XDUB

 16:10:33

00069177513TRLO0

534

1.500

XDUB

 16:10:33

00069177514TRLO0

151

1.500

XDUB

 16:10:33

00069177515TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

8490

129.00

XLON

 08:13:04

00069164066TRLO0

27

127.60

XLON

 10:26:12

00069167385TRLO0

655

127.60

XLON

 10:26:12

00069167384TRLO0

6965

127.60

XLON

 10:53:26

00069167999TRLO0

7850

127.40

XLON

 12:02:12

00069169435TRLO0

77

126.80

XLON

 13:43:03

00069171895TRLO0

109

126.80

XLON

 13:43:03

00069171894TRLO0

6807

126.80

XLON

 13:43:03

00069171896TRLO0

1830

126.80

XLON

 13:48:50

00069172150TRLO0

938

126.80

XLON

 13:48:50

00069172149TRLO0

2817

126.80

XLON

 13:48:50

00069172148TRLO0

1720

126.80

XLON

 13:54:36

00069172268TRLO0

7425

126.20

XLON

 14:20:12

00069173001TRLO0

728

126.80

XLON

 14:40:09

00069173636TRLO0

2371

126.80

XLON

 14:40:09

00069173635TRLO0

7598

126.40

XLON

 14:50:39

00069174056TRLO0

7692

126.20

XLON

 14:55:52

00069174269TRLO0

104

127.40

XLON

 16:11:19

00069177579TRLO0

168

127.40

XLON

 16:11:19

00069177578TRLO0

300

127.40

XLON

 16:11:19

00069177577TRLO0

199

127.40

XLON

 16:11:19

00069177580TRLO0

150

127.80

XLON

 16:19:28

00069178031TRLO0

768

127.80

XLON

 16:19:28

00069178030TRLO0

882

127.80

XLON

 16:19:28

00069178029TRLO0

7966

127.80

XLON

 16:19:45

00069178046TRLO0

830

128.00

XLON

 16:21:36

00069178151TRLO0

5080

128.00

XLON

 16:22:43

00069178213TRLO0

2109

128.00

XLON

 16:22:43

00069178212TRLO0

7141

128.00

XLON

 16:25:58

00069178398TRLO0

10204

128.00

XLON

 16:25:58

00069178399TRLO0

 


