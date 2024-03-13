13.03.2024 08:00:24

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 12 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.540

£1.310

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.508

£1.288

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.519714

£1.301024

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,047,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4433

1.510

XDUB

 09:45:07

00069199114TRLO0

2194

1.510

XDUB

 09:46:27

00069199140TRLO0

287

1.510

XDUB

 09:46:27

00069199141TRLO0

4433

1.510

XDUB

 09:46:47

00069199144TRLO0

4433

1.510

XDUB

 09:47:47

00069199187TRLO0

7088

1.514

XDUB

 10:48:52

00069201207TRLO0

5594

1.508

XDUB

 11:57:18

00069202649TRLO0

1162

1.508

XDUB

 11:57:18

00069202650TRLO0

7644

1.510

XDUB

 12:31:05

00069203319TRLO0

2587

1.518

XDUB

 13:39:07

00069205175TRLO0

1287

1.518

XDUB

 13:39:07

00069205176TRLO0

2196

1.518

XDUB

 13:39:07

00069205177TRLO0

5544

1.518

XDUB

 13:40:19

00069205212TRLO0

5544

1.518

XDUB

 13:40:19

00069205213TRLO0

5544

1.518

XDUB

 13:42:16

00069205254TRLO0

4430

1.520

XDUB

 13:44:07

00069205311TRLO0

147

1.520

XDUB

 14:26:41

00069207051TRLO0

2836

1.520

XDUB

 14:26:41

00069207052TRLO0

4430

1.520

XDUB

 14:26:41

00069207053TRLO0

2315

1.518

XDUB

 14:29:38

00069207138TRLO0

4935

1.518

XDUB

 14:29:38

00069207139TRLO0

887

1.520

XDUB

 15:00:17

00069208400TRLO0

1002

1.538

XDUB

 15:35:47

00069210275TRLO0

1635

1.534

XDUB

 15:41:16

00069210489TRLO0

4326

1.540

XDUB

 16:02:06

00069211740TRLO0

4254

1.540

XDUB

 16:02:06

00069211741TRLO0

4894

1.540

XDUB

 16:02:06

00069211742TRLO0

3939

1.540

XDUB

 16:04:25

00069211863TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2000

129.00

XLON

 10:48:53

00069201208TRLO0

177

129.00

XLON

 10:48:53

00069201209TRLO0

2918

129.00

XLON

 10:48:53

00069201210TRLO0

859

129.00

XLON

 10:48:53

00069201211TRLO0

2195

129.00

XLON

 10:48:53

00069201212TRLO0

7048

128.80

XLON

 11:57:05

00069202645TRLO0

34

128.80

XLON

 11:57:05

00069202646TRLO0

7573

129.00

XLON

 12:27:25

00069203218TRLO0

459

129.80

XLON

 13:48:55

00069205507TRLO0

10578

129.80

XLON

 13:48:55

00069205508TRLO0

8243

129.60

XLON

 14:00:20

00069206049TRLO0

10062

131.00

XLON

 16:10:29

00069212162TRLO0

9149

131.00

XLON

 16:10:29

00069212163TRLO0

7049

131.00

XLON

 16:10:29

00069212164TRLO0

6713

131.00

XLON

 16:10:29

00069212165TRLO0

4943

131.00

XLON

 16:10:29

00069212166TRLO0

 

 


Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten