Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.540 £1.310 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.508 £1.288 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.519714 £1.301024

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,047,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4433 1.510 XDUB 09:45:07 00069199114TRLO0 2194 1.510 XDUB 09:46:27 00069199140TRLO0 287 1.510 XDUB 09:46:27 00069199141TRLO0 4433 1.510 XDUB 09:46:47 00069199144TRLO0 4433 1.510 XDUB 09:47:47 00069199187TRLO0 7088 1.514 XDUB 10:48:52 00069201207TRLO0 5594 1.508 XDUB 11:57:18 00069202649TRLO0 1162 1.508 XDUB 11:57:18 00069202650TRLO0 7644 1.510 XDUB 12:31:05 00069203319TRLO0 2587 1.518 XDUB 13:39:07 00069205175TRLO0 1287 1.518 XDUB 13:39:07 00069205176TRLO0 2196 1.518 XDUB 13:39:07 00069205177TRLO0 5544 1.518 XDUB 13:40:19 00069205212TRLO0 5544 1.518 XDUB 13:40:19 00069205213TRLO0 5544 1.518 XDUB 13:42:16 00069205254TRLO0 4430 1.520 XDUB 13:44:07 00069205311TRLO0 147 1.520 XDUB 14:26:41 00069207051TRLO0 2836 1.520 XDUB 14:26:41 00069207052TRLO0 4430 1.520 XDUB 14:26:41 00069207053TRLO0 2315 1.518 XDUB 14:29:38 00069207138TRLO0 4935 1.518 XDUB 14:29:38 00069207139TRLO0 887 1.520 XDUB 15:00:17 00069208400TRLO0 1002 1.538 XDUB 15:35:47 00069210275TRLO0 1635 1.534 XDUB 15:41:16 00069210489TRLO0 4326 1.540 XDUB 16:02:06 00069211740TRLO0 4254 1.540 XDUB 16:02:06 00069211741TRLO0 4894 1.540 XDUB 16:02:06 00069211742TRLO0 3939 1.540 XDUB 16:04:25 00069211863TRLO0

London Stock Exchange