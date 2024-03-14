Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
14.03.2024 08:00:20

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                14 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.566

£1.330

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.542

£1.318

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.552393

£1.325206

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,867,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1657

1.546

XDUB

 08:15:28

00069214864TRLO0

7495

1.542

XDUB

 08:26:03

00069215188TRLO0

2738

1.556

XDUB

 09:22:38

00069216843TRLO0

3933

1.556

XDUB

 09:22:38

00069216844TRLO0

2000

1.558

XDUB

 09:22:38

00069216847TRLO0

2400

1.558

XDUB

 09:22:38

00069216848TRLO0

7250

1.556

XDUB

 10:44:51

00069219247TRLO0

7123

1.566

XDUB

 10:54:09

00069219476TRLO0

6769

1.556

XDUB

 12:05:02

00069221181TRLO0

7175

1.554

XDUB

 12:05:03

00069221183TRLO0

7680

1.550

XDUB

 13:46:07

00069222848TRLO0

7164

1.554

XDUB

 14:29:24

00069224493TRLO0

2000

1.554

XDUB

 14:29:38

00069224496TRLO0

1415

1.554

XDUB

 14:47:38

00069225251TRLO0

1019

1.554

XDUB

 14:47:38

00069225252TRLO0

658

1.554

XDUB

 14:47:38

00069225253TRLO0

2000

1.554

XDUB

 14:52:38

00069225422TRLO0

1854

1.554

XDUB

 14:52:38

00069225423TRLO0

356

1.554

XDUB

 14:52:38

00069225424TRLO0

1670

1.554

XDUB

 14:52:38

00069225425TRLO0

1108

1.554

XDUB

 14:52:38

00069225426TRLO0

7993

1.550

XDUB

 14:58:54

00069225678TRLO0

236

1.550

XDUB

 14:58:54

00069225679TRLO0

1823

1.550

XDUB

 15:15:54

00069226176TRLO0

7562

1.544

XDUB

 15:22:44

00069226342TRLO0

2600

1.546

XDUB

 16:03:47

00069227665TRLO0

4322

1.546

XDUB

 16:03:47

00069227666TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6991

131.80

XLON

 08:26:03

00069215187TRLO0

642

132.60

XLON

 09:22:38

00069216845TRLO0

6552

132.60

XLON

 09:22:38

00069216846TRLO0

6831

132.60

XLON

 10:44:51

00069219246TRLO0

2400

133.00

XLON

 12:05:02

00069221179TRLO0

5582

133.00

XLON

 12:05:02

00069221180TRLO0

7209

132.60

XLON

 12:05:03

00069221182TRLO0

914

132.40

XLON

 13:46:07

00069222845TRLO0

83

132.40

XLON

 13:46:07

00069222846TRLO0

6583

132.40

XLON

 13:46:07

00069222847TRLO0

4073

132.40

XLON

 14:13:07

00069223930TRLO0

4039

132.40

XLON

 14:13:07

00069223931TRLO0

2855

132.80

XLON

 14:26:37

00069224439TRLO0

2891

132.80

XLON

 14:26:37

00069224440TRLO0

12952

132.80

XLON

 15:15:54

00069226177TRLO0

1770

132.80

XLON

 15:15:54

00069226178TRLO0

4626

131.80

XLON

 15:47:32

00069227080TRLO0

60

132.20

XLON

 15:52:57

00069227190TRLO0

2400

132.20

XLON

 15:52:57

00069227191TRLO0

547

132.20

XLON

 15:52:57

00069227192TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 309536
EQS News ID: 1858263

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

