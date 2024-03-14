Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.566 £1.330 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.542 £1.318 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.552393 £1.325206

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,867,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1657 1.546 XDUB 08:15:28 00069214864TRLO0 7495 1.542 XDUB 08:26:03 00069215188TRLO0 2738 1.556 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216843TRLO0 3933 1.556 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216844TRLO0 2000 1.558 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216847TRLO0 2400 1.558 XDUB 09:22:38 00069216848TRLO0 7250 1.556 XDUB 10:44:51 00069219247TRLO0 7123 1.566 XDUB 10:54:09 00069219476TRLO0 6769 1.556 XDUB 12:05:02 00069221181TRLO0 7175 1.554 XDUB 12:05:03 00069221183TRLO0 7680 1.550 XDUB 13:46:07 00069222848TRLO0 7164 1.554 XDUB 14:29:24 00069224493TRLO0 2000 1.554 XDUB 14:29:38 00069224496TRLO0 1415 1.554 XDUB 14:47:38 00069225251TRLO0 1019 1.554 XDUB 14:47:38 00069225252TRLO0 658 1.554 XDUB 14:47:38 00069225253TRLO0 2000 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225422TRLO0 1854 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225423TRLO0 356 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225424TRLO0 1670 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225425TRLO0 1108 1.554 XDUB 14:52:38 00069225426TRLO0 7993 1.550 XDUB 14:58:54 00069225678TRLO0 236 1.550 XDUB 14:58:54 00069225679TRLO0 1823 1.550 XDUB 15:15:54 00069226176TRLO0 7562 1.544 XDUB 15:22:44 00069226342TRLO0 2600 1.546 XDUB 16:03:47 00069227665TRLO0 4322 1.546 XDUB 16:03:47 00069227666TRLO0

London Stock Exchange