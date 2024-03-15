Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                              15 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.546

£1.318

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.516

£1.296

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.534351

£1.308305

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,687,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5906

1.540

XDUB

 10:34:32

00069233198TRLO0

2056

1.540

XDUB

 10:41:46

00069233330TRLO0

5544

1.546

XDUB

 11:17:02

00069234014TRLO0

7000

1.546

XDUB

 11:39:01

00069234499TRLO0

442

1.546

XDUB

 11:39:01

00069234500TRLO0

3428

1.546

XDUB

 11:43:32

00069234618TRLO0

4850

1.546

XDUB

 11:43:32

00069234619TRLO0

7555

1.540

XDUB

 12:34:15

00069235721TRLO0

8052

1.538

XDUB

 12:36:30

00069235743TRLO0

6895

1.532

XDUB

 13:51:30

00069238101TRLO0

1021

1.532

XDUB

 14:10:18

00069238986TRLO0

178

1.532

XDUB

 14:10:19

00069238987TRLO0

1084

1.532

XDUB

 14:10:19

00069238988TRLO0

236

1.532

XDUB

 14:10:19

00069238989TRLO0

1790

1.532

XDUB

 14:23:37

00069239466TRLO0

993

1.532

XDUB

 14:23:37

00069239467TRLO0

7158

1.528

XDUB

 14:26:35

00069239581TRLO0

2111

1.528

XDUB

 14:26:35

00069239582TRLO0

2444

1.524

XDUB

 14:26:46

00069239615TRLO0

4765

1.524

XDUB

 14:26:55

00069239623TRLO0

1440

1.530

XDUB

 14:40:02

00069240320TRLO0

2078

1.530

XDUB

 14:40:02

00069240321TRLO0

3998

1.530

XDUB

 14:40:02

00069240322TRLO0

289

1.530

XDUB

 14:40:02

00069240323TRLO0

1008

1.516

XDUB

 15:03:50

00069241704TRLO0

1638

1.516

XDUB

 15:03:50

00069241705TRLO0

6312

1.526

XDUB

 15:39:56

00069243971TRLO0

1012

1.526

XDUB

 15:39:56

00069243972TRLO0

1748

1.526

XDUB

 15:39:56

00069243973TRLO0

6969

1.528

XDUB

 15:58:32

00069244993TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4110

131.60

XLON

 09:47:48

00069232189TRLO0

184

131.60

XLON

 10:41:46

00069233333TRLO0

59

131.60

XLON

 10:41:46

00069233332TRLO0

2636

131.60

XLON

 10:41:46

00069233331TRLO0

7795

131.80

XLON

 12:34:15

00069235720TRLO0

12329

131.80

XLON

 12:34:15

00069235722TRLO0

8319

130.40

XLON

 14:26:35

00069239580TRLO0

1726

130.80

XLON

 14:26:35

00069239584TRLO0

7350

130.80

XLON

 14:26:35

00069239583TRLO0

59

130.60

XLON

 14:43:11

00069240486TRLO0

5371

130.60

XLON

 14:43:11

00069240488TRLO0

3064

130.60

XLON

 14:43:11

00069240487TRLO0

7731

130.40

XLON

 14:45:52

00069240665TRLO0

8257

129.60

XLON

 14:49:50

00069240865TRLO0

7621

130.20

XLON

 15:39:11

00069243946TRLO0

1

130.60

XLON

 15:54:11

00069244729TRLO0

3388

130.60

XLON

 16:02:11

00069245187TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 309827
EQS News ID: 1859367

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859367&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

