Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.546 £1.318 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.516 £1.296 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.534351 £1.308305

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,687,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5906 1.540 XDUB 10:34:32 00069233198TRLO0 2056 1.540 XDUB 10:41:46 00069233330TRLO0 5544 1.546 XDUB 11:17:02 00069234014TRLO0 7000 1.546 XDUB 11:39:01 00069234499TRLO0 442 1.546 XDUB 11:39:01 00069234500TRLO0 3428 1.546 XDUB 11:43:32 00069234618TRLO0 4850 1.546 XDUB 11:43:32 00069234619TRLO0 7555 1.540 XDUB 12:34:15 00069235721TRLO0 8052 1.538 XDUB 12:36:30 00069235743TRLO0 6895 1.532 XDUB 13:51:30 00069238101TRLO0 1021 1.532 XDUB 14:10:18 00069238986TRLO0 178 1.532 XDUB 14:10:19 00069238987TRLO0 1084 1.532 XDUB 14:10:19 00069238988TRLO0 236 1.532 XDUB 14:10:19 00069238989TRLO0 1790 1.532 XDUB 14:23:37 00069239466TRLO0 993 1.532 XDUB 14:23:37 00069239467TRLO0 7158 1.528 XDUB 14:26:35 00069239581TRLO0 2111 1.528 XDUB 14:26:35 00069239582TRLO0 2444 1.524 XDUB 14:26:46 00069239615TRLO0 4765 1.524 XDUB 14:26:55 00069239623TRLO0 1440 1.530 XDUB 14:40:02 00069240320TRLO0 2078 1.530 XDUB 14:40:02 00069240321TRLO0 3998 1.530 XDUB 14:40:02 00069240322TRLO0 289 1.530 XDUB 14:40:02 00069240323TRLO0 1008 1.516 XDUB 15:03:50 00069241704TRLO0 1638 1.516 XDUB 15:03:50 00069241705TRLO0 6312 1.526 XDUB 15:39:56 00069243971TRLO0 1012 1.526 XDUB 15:39:56 00069243972TRLO0 1748 1.526 XDUB 15:39:56 00069243973TRLO0 6969 1.528 XDUB 15:58:32 00069244993TRLO0

London Stock Exchange