Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.550 £1.326 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.536 £1.308 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.544528 £1.315993

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,587,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1432 1.546 XDUB 08:07:29 00069247330TRLO0 151 1.546 XDUB 08:07:29 00069247331TRLO0 7145 1.540 XDUB 08:56:50 00069248283TRLO0 2813 1.550 XDUB 09:29:59 00069248775TRLO0 4148 1.550 XDUB 09:29:59 00069248776TRLO0 1371 1.550 XDUB 09:29:59 00069248777TRLO0 8000 1.550 XDUB 09:31:49 00069248803TRLO0 55 1.550 XDUB 09:31:49 00069248804TRLO0 2691 1.548 XDUB 10:44:38 00069250364TRLO0 246 1.548 XDUB 10:44:38 00069250365TRLO0 946 1.548 XDUB 10:44:38 00069250366TRLO0 4003 1.548 XDUB 10:44:38 00069250367TRLO0 7575 1.538 XDUB 13:56:29 00069254248TRLO0 6865 1.536 XDUB 14:10:18 00069254685TRLO0 7955 1.544 XDUB 14:58:33 00069255991TRLO0 4604 1.550 XDUB 15:50:19 00069257227TRLO0

London Stock Exchange