Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                19 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.570

£1.340

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.556

£1.334

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.562124

£1.336773

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,487,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7601

1.570

XDUB

 11:20:43

00069265051TRLO0

7417

1.568

XDUB

 11:24:55

00069265172TRLO0

313

1.568

XDUB

 11:24:55

00069265173TRLO0

5920

1.558

XDUB

 13:26:54

00069268014TRLO0

89

1.558

XDUB

 13:26:54

00069268015TRLO0

1388

1.558

XDUB

 13:26:54

00069268016TRLO0

1750

1.558

XDUB

 13:41:07

00069268560TRLO0

2194

1.558

XDUB

 13:43:08

00069268637TRLO0

526

1.558

XDUB

 13:43:08

00069268638TRLO0

7483

1.556

XDUB

 14:08:11

00069269845TRLO0

8238

1.562

XDUB

 15:02:19

00069272072TRLO0

1750

1.562

XDUB

 15:02:19

00069272073TRLO0

1060

1.562

XDUB

 15:02:19

00069272074TRLO0

1750

1.562

XDUB

 15:14:19

00069272535TRLO0

527

1.562

XDUB

 15:14:19

00069272536TRLO0

279

1.562

XDUB

 15:14:19

00069272537TRLO0

305

1.562

XDUB

 15:46:43

00069273922TRLO0

7709

1.562

XDUB

 15:46:43

00069273923TRLO0

3701

1.560

XDUB

 15:56:30

00069274363TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7906

134.00

XLON

 11:24:55

00069265170TRLO0

8193

134.00

XLON

 11:24:55

00069265171TRLO0

7166

133.60

XLON

 13:27:00

00069268017TRLO0

816

133.40

XLON

 14:18:41

00069270233TRLO0

4632

133.40

XLON

 14:18:41

00069270234TRLO0

525

133.40

XLON

 15:07:44

00069272322TRLO0

1438

133.40

XLON

 15:07:44

00069272323TRLO0

6332

133.40

XLON

 15:07:44

00069272324TRLO0

2992

133.40

XLON

 15:53:29

00069274202TRLO0

 

 


