Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.576 £1.344 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.560 £1.336 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.571590 £1.341496

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,387,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 412 1.560 XDUB 08:07:10 00069276714TRLO0 1212 1.562 XDUB 08:07:10 00069276715TRLO0 7882 1.566 XDUB 09:18:13 00069279063TRLO0 6597 1.564 XDUB 12:21:30 00069285119TRLO0 794 1.570 XDUB 13:35:20 00069286907TRLO0 4436 1.570 XDUB 13:35:20 00069286908TRLO0 1826 1.570 XDUB 13:35:20 00069286909TRLO0 6790 1.570 XDUB 14:06:48 00069288325TRLO0 390 1.576 XDUB 15:15:39 00069291014TRLO0 294 1.576 XDUB 15:15:39 00069291015TRLO0 294 1.576 XDUB 15:15:39 00069291016TRLO0 9552 1.576 XDUB 15:15:39 00069291017TRLO0 3703 1.576 XDUB 15:15:39 00069291018TRLO0 3606 1.576 XDUB 15:46:40 00069292240TRLO0 2931 1.576 XDUB 15:46:40 00069292241TRLO0 4594 1.576 XDUB 16:12:40 00069293640TRLO0 1722 1.576 XDUB 16:12:40 00069293641TRLO0 2965 1.576 XDUB 16:14:40 00069293760TRLO0

