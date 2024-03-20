20.03.2024 08:00:23

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                  20 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.576

£1.344

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.560

£1.336

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.571590

£1.341496

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,387,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

412

1.560

XDUB

 08:07:10

00069276714TRLO0

1212

1.562

XDUB

 08:07:10

00069276715TRLO0

7882

1.566

XDUB

 09:18:13

00069279063TRLO0

6597

1.564

XDUB

 12:21:30

00069285119TRLO0

794

1.570

XDUB

 13:35:20

00069286907TRLO0

4436

1.570

XDUB

 13:35:20

00069286908TRLO0

1826

1.570

XDUB

 13:35:20

00069286909TRLO0

6790

1.570

XDUB

 14:06:48

00069288325TRLO0

390

1.576

XDUB

 15:15:39

00069291014TRLO0

294

1.576

XDUB

 15:15:39

00069291015TRLO0

294

1.576

XDUB

 15:15:39

00069291016TRLO0

9552

1.576

XDUB

 15:15:39

00069291017TRLO0

3703

1.576

XDUB

 15:15:39

00069291018TRLO0

3606

1.576

XDUB

 15:46:40

00069292240TRLO0

2931

1.576

XDUB

 15:46:40

00069292241TRLO0

4594

1.576

XDUB

 16:12:40

00069293640TRLO0

1722

1.576

XDUB

 16:12:40

00069293641TRLO0

2965

1.576

XDUB

 16:14:40

00069293760TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1

133.60

XLON

 08:07:20

00069276717TRLO0

1733

133.60

XLON

 08:07:20

00069276718TRLO0

1800

133.80

XLON

 09:17:44

00069279055TRLO0

5722

133.80

XLON

 09:17:44

00069279056TRLO0

7000

134.00

XLON

 10:52:45

00069282127TRLO0

6572

134.20

XLON

 14:06:48

00069288324TRLO0

3000

134.40

XLON

 14:15:57

00069288738TRLO0

3000

134.40

XLON

 14:15:57

00069288739TRLO0

818

134.40

XLON

 14:15:57

00069288740TRLO0

681

134.40

XLON

 14:15:57

00069288741TRLO0

3616

134.40

XLON

 14:51:56

00069290187TRLO0

268

134.40

XLON

 14:51:56

00069290188TRLO0

5789

134.40

XLON

 15:23:04

00069291375TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 310684
EQS News ID: 1862443

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

