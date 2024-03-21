21.03.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                        21 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 March 2024 it purchased a total of 90,179 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,179

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.588

£1.358

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.576

£1.342

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.584458

£1.352191

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,297,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1641

1.576

XDUB

 11:39:11

00069300052TRLO0

2740

1.582

XDUB

 12:23:20

00069301155TRLO0

4540

1.582

XDUB

 12:23:20

00069301156TRLO0

367

1.582

XDUB

 12:23:20

00069301157TRLO0

4490

1.582

XDUB

 12:23:20

00069301158TRLO0

243

1.582

XDUB

 12:23:27

00069301160TRLO0

1936

1.584

XDUB

 12:26:01

00069301216TRLO0

6536

1.584

XDUB

 12:26:01

00069301217TRLO0

858

1.584

XDUB

 12:26:01

00069301218TRLO0

531

1.584

XDUB

 12:26:01

00069301219TRLO0

5256

1.588

XDUB

 12:54:01

00069301871TRLO0

432

1.588

XDUB

 12:54:01

00069301872TRLO0

1837

1.588

XDUB

 12:54:01

00069301873TRLO0

1641

1.588

XDUB

 13:23:02

00069302591TRLO0

2639

1.588

XDUB

 13:23:02

00069302592TRLO0

7662

1.584

XDUB

 14:23:04

00069304595TRLO0

1534

1.586

XDUB

 14:49:01

00069305380TRLO0

1491

1.586

XDUB

 14:49:01

00069305381TRLO0

3551

1.586

XDUB

 14:49:01

00069305382TRLO0

254

1.586

XDUB

 14:49:01

00069305383TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

775

134.20

XLON

 09:45:48

00069297579TRLO0

2267

134.20

XLON

 09:45:48

00069297580TRLO0

2913

134.20

XLON

 09:45:48

00069297581TRLO0

1291

134.20

XLON

 09:45:48

00069297582TRLO0

1

134.60

XLON

 12:01:43

00069300567TRLO0

1

134.60

XLON

 12:01:43

00069300568TRLO0

890

134.60

XLON

 12:07:04

00069300723TRLO0

770

135.20

XLON

 12:46:28

00069301683TRLO0

1217

135.40

XLON

 12:52:23

00069301829TRLO0

279

135.40

XLON

 12:52:23

00069301830TRLO0

7589

135.60

XLON

 12:56:10

00069301909TRLO0

3500

135.40

XLON

 13:38:58

00069303102TRLO0

2364

135.40

XLON

 13:38:58

00069303103TRLO0

1367

135.40

XLON

 13:38:58

00069303104TRLO0

997

135.40

XLON

 13:38:58

00069303105TRLO0

2000

135.20

XLON

 14:51:04

00069305437TRLO0

4467

135.20

XLON

 14:51:04

00069305438TRLO0

1369

135.20

XLON

 14:51:04

00069305439TRLO0

3900

135.80

XLON

 15:35:35

00069307076TRLO0

2043

135.80

XLON

 15:35:35

00069307077TRLO0

 

 

 


