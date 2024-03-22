22.03.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                   22 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.634

£1.400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.616

£1.368

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.62508

£1.386880

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,197,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1848

1.622

XDUB

 08:51:14

00069312222TRLO0

4964

1.622

XDUB

 08:51:14

00069312223TRLO0

1617

1.618

XDUB

 08:53:09

00069312263TRLO0

6381

1.618

XDUB

 08:53:09

00069312264TRLO0

4027

1.616

XDUB

 09:16:59

00069313112TRLO0

949

1.616

XDUB

 09:44:38

00069314007TRLO0

2625

1.616

XDUB

 09:44:38

00069314008TRLO0

3104

1.622

XDUB

 12:41:35

00069319725TRLO0

879

1.622

XDUB

 12:41:35

00069319726TRLO0

2652

1.622

XDUB

 12:41:35

00069319727TRLO0

1541

1.622

XDUB

 12:41:35

00069319728TRLO0

2474

1.630

XDUB

 13:52:12

00069322027TRLO0

3562

1.630

XDUB

 14:05:26

00069322683TRLO0

1287

1.630

XDUB

 14:53:08

00069325075TRLO0

5022

1.630

XDUB

 14:53:08

00069325076TRLO0

5981

1.630

XDUB

 15:03:34

00069325813TRLO0

4259

1.634

XDUB

 15:55:07

00069328196TRLO0

2511

1.634

XDUB

 15:55:07

00069328197TRLO0

399

1.630

XDUB

 15:55:31

00069328205TRLO0

3918

1.630

XDUB

 15:55:38

00069328210TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1755

136.80

XLON

 08:23:53

00069311443TRLO0

5500

137.40

XLON

 08:23:53

00069311444TRLO0

695

138.00

XLON

 08:53:09

00069312261TRLO0

6627

138.00

XLON

 08:53:09

00069312262TRLO0

489

138.60

XLON

 11:47:40

00069317696TRLO0

2637

138.60

XLON

 11:47:40

00069317697TRLO0

2944

138.60

XLON

 11:47:40

00069317698TRLO0

540

138.60

XLON

 11:47:40

00069317699TRLO0

1437

139.40

XLON

 14:05:26

00069322681TRLO0

2873

139.40

XLON

 14:05:26

00069322682TRLO0

3270

139.00

XLON

 14:07:17

00069322939TRLO0

5205

139.60

XLON

 14:53:08

00069325074TRLO0

2393

140.00

XLON

 15:51:47

00069328039TRLO0

17

139.60

XLON

 16:02:05

00069328512TRLO0

1377

139.60

XLON

 16:08:06

00069329099TRLO0

430

139.60

XLON

 16:10:12

00069329405TRLO0

1811

140.00

XLON

 16:12:35

00069329684TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 311249
EQS News ID: 1864743

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864743&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten